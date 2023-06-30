Whoever eats a bar of chocolate may not think about it, but the plants that produce cocoa are under attack from all sides. As many as 30 percent of the harvest is lost every year due to fungi, bacteria and viruses. Meanwhile, cocoa is grown in more and more places in the world to meet the growing demand.

To prevent the spread of diseases despite this growing market, countries have found a special solution: cocoa plants must be quarantined. And that is possible in the International Cocoa Quarantine Center of the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

There is not the only cocoa quarantine facility in the world, but the majority of the cocoa plants that are shipped worldwide spend some time in the 1,000 square meters of greenhouses that this center has. They undergo intensive screening there, says Andrew Daymond, coordinator of the quarantine center: “The first step is a thorough inspection for symptoms of possible diseases. We look for spots on the trunk or leaves, and see if there are no animals present.”

In addition, the inside of the plant is also examined and examined for viruses present. “Viruses may very well go undetected if they are not yet showing symptoms,” says Daymond. “That is why we always perform a PCR test to exclude known viruses, and we also have a special method to detect other viruses.”

The quarantine facility from the University of Reading. Photo International Cocoa Quarantine Center

Slipped through all the tests

This method uses the so-called amelonado variety, a cocoa plant that the researchers specially made to discover viruses. “We take a cutting from the plant that has arrived and graft it onto the amelonado,” says Daymond. “If there are undiscovered viruses in this cutting, the amelonado will immediately show this, because then it will get spots or the leaves will die. Even if the virus is not yet active, but only present in the cells.”

But the amelonado method is also not perfect, Daymond admits: “We once discovered a virus in a tree that had been quarantined with us for more than a year. This virus had slipped through all the tests, but fortunately we quarantine each variant for two years before shipping cuttings. So we were able to destroy the plant without the disease spreading.”

After two years, the plants are finally allowed out of isolation, and they go to a greenhouse with plants that have been declared safe. “Most cuttings go from this greenhouse to researchers,” says Daymond. “There is a lot of research into varieties of cocoa worldwide, and our collection is a great source of test material.”

Growers first want to know for sure whether such a variant will work well René van der Vlugt professor of plant virology

If a researcher wants to use a specific variant that is not yet in the collection, he must be patient. “We can’t speed up the process, so most people choose plants that have already been declared safe, and are not going to wait two years for the variety of their choice to finally be used.”

But in general, the collection of nearly 350 different species is sufficient, also because the facility regularly receives interesting plants from two large gene banks for cocoa plants in Trinidad and Costa Rica. Daymond: “They regularly send us new variants that may become interesting for the market. Like recently a variant that absorbs little cadmium. They had researched how much cadmium ended up in the cocoa bean from the soil, and found that this differs considerably per plant. Since cadmium is not good for the health of consumers, they have made a variant that absorbs as little cadmium as possible and sent it to us. Then we will put them in quarantine.”

One of the quarantine greenhouses in Reading. Photo International Cocoa Quarantine Center

Small-scale testing

Yet not many of these new variants end up directly with the growers, says René van der Vlugt, professor of plant virology at Wageningen University: “Growers first want to know for sure whether such a variant will work well, which is why they often work together with researchers to first do small-scale tests before they really switch.”

In any case, the quarantine system seems to be working well. “The witches broom fungus is still mainly seen in South America, and the swollen shoot virus only in West Africa,” says Daymond. “Fortunately, that hasn’t changed. Of course we cannot keep an eye on everything, and growers sometimes exchange information among themselves without quarantining their plants. Fortunately, many growers are now aware that these precautions are really necessary.”

And the facility also conducts research itself, says Daymond: “We have so many species at our disposal, it would be a shame not to do anything with them. So we have a greenhouse where we simulate harsh conditions, such as high temperatures, high CO 2 concentrations and little water.”

With this data, the English researchers are developing a new method to identify strong cocoa plants. “With our screening method, we can now say in advance whether the plant is suitable for plantations where the conditions are tough, based on the external characteristics.”

Genetic Traits

Still, it would be nice if the quarantine was no longer necessary in the long term, says Van der Vlugt. “The facilities are very expensive and it also takes a lot of time.” That is why protecting the cocoa plants also receives a lot of attention within the field. “Many researchers are looking for genetic properties that make cocoa resistant to certain diseases,” says Van der Vlugt. “By crossing these kinds of traits you can create strong new variants.”

This method is still relatively cumbersome, but Van der Vlugt does not see the alternative – genetic modification – happening any time soon: “Genetic modification and breeding of adapted organisms are not yet allowed in many countries, so we are still dependent on old techniques for the time being. And a collection like that of the quarantine center can certainly help with that.”

Ultimately, the center forms an important part of a whole chain of gene banks, researchers and growers, Daymond thinks: “We all want a more sustainable cocoa industry, with stronger plants that can withstand both climate change and new diseases. We are not there yet, but if we can contribute something to that I will be happy.”