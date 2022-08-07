New research has shown that cocoa flavanols help reduce arterial stiffness and blood pressure in adults if a condition occurs. high pressure. Caring for cardiovascular health is critical to overall well-being as well Risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as hypertension need to be addressed promptly to reduce the risk of further complications. Healthy lifestyle choices help avoid these kinds of problems.

The results of the study were published in the journal Frontiers.

Cocoa flavanols: here are all the benefits for the heart

Heart and blood vessel health is critical to overall well-being. The heart pumps blood throughout the body, providing it with the oxygen and nutrients it needs to work at its best. Researchers have been constantly studying the factors that affect and improve cardiovascular health. One area of ​​concern is how a component of cocoa, particularly cocoa flavanols, can affect blood pressure and arterial stiffness.

A study recently revealed that cocoa flavanols can effectively lower blood pressure in people with ideal blood pressure, but not when it is already low, as well as reduce arterial stiffness. Cardiovascular disease is defined as a disease that causes disorders of the heart and blood vessels. Certain risk factors can increase an individual's chances of developing cardiovascular disease.

The center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels and obesity can increase the risk of developing heart disease. Controlling these factors, for example through medications and lifestyle changes, can help improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of more serious health problems. However, the intervention plan will look different for each person. Healthy people can take specific health measures to reduce their chances of developing certain risk factors such as high blood pressure.

The CDC said high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and explained that it is considered the “silent killer” since there is no way to know if you have it other than to measure your blood pressure.

The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute revealed that people can lower their blood pressure “with lifestyle changes such as eating healthy, staying active and controlling their weight” to reduce the risk of developing heart disease and suffering a heart attack. Experts also advise those who are concerned about their blood pressure to talk to healthcare professionals about ways to control it.

The team of scientists of the new research said that previous controlled clinical intervention studies have shown the decrease in blood pressure in adults sabi and the effects of reducing arterial stiffness thanks to the intake of cocoa flavanols (FC).

However, as these studies developed in tightly controlled contexts, the researchers wanted to test how well this factor affected real-life everyday life. The researchers used an n-of-1 study design, in which a small number of volunteers were exposed multiple times to the same intervention or placebo. The scholars then compared the results for each individual and between individuals. The study included eleven healthy adults who received alternating doses of cocoa flavanol capsules and placebo capsules for eight days. Volunteers recruited for the research received their doses at the same time the morning after the baseline blood pressure, heart rate, and pulse wave velocity collection which they were shown how to measure using a blood pressure cuff and a finger clips for the first two days, and then they inserted the data into an iPod touch themselves. The researchers used the speed of the pulse wave to measure arterial stiffness.

Volunteers took these measurements every half hour for the first three hours after taking the capsule and then every hour for twelve hours during the day. The results showed that cocoa flavanols were shown to be effective in lowering blood pressure and reducing arterial stiffness.

One concern about using cocoa flavanols to lower blood pressure is the risk of blood pressure dropping too low. However, in this study, the researchers found that cocoa had less impact when blood pressure was lower, indicating that it was a potentially safe intervention.

Professor Christian Heiss, author of the study and professor of cardiovascular medicine, explained: “The study confirms that cocoa flavanols can lower blood pressure and improve arterial stiffness. The novelty is that it does so in the normal life of healthy people and only lowers it if it is “high” even in the “normal range”.

The new research adds to the growing evidence of the efficacy of cocoa flavanols in improving cardiovascular health. However, the study authors noted some limitations and implications. First, the study had a small sample size, the researchers did not collect blood samples, and the influences of diet on the results were not evaluated. The scholars also noted that cocoa supplements also included methylxanthines, which can have an impact on health. However, based on their research, they believe that the effects of the intervention are due to the cocoa flavanols. The devices used in the study had to be activated manually, which limited some of the data collection and made it unlikely to implement this type of monitoring in everyday life.

The research team stated that the increased heart rate found among the volunteers recruited for the study should be considered a potential side effect. This increase may mask the effects of lowering blood pressure Additionally, they noted that it is unclear why cocoa flavanols improve components such as arterial stiffness, and further research may focus on these dynamics. Volunteers’ responses also varied, so developing individualized treatment methods for cardiovascular health will be essential. Professor Heiss explained that future research could focus on: ‘Developing accessible personal health monitoring devices and biomarkers of health to enable people to effectively improve their health’.