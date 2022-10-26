“Combat” Y “This is war” welcomed various figures from local and international entertainment; however, some arrived without knowing what would happen within these programs. For example, Coco Maggio was one of them. Through an interview with Jesus Alzamorathe remembered Argentine actor told what agreement America TV proposed to him.

The aforementioned programs on América TV and ATV had well-known characters as participants and hosts. In this context, Coco Maggio caused surprise by entering the two channels.

What did Coco Maggio reveal about “This is war”?

During an extensive conversation for Jesús Alzamora’s virtual program, Coco Maggio revealed the promise that the production of “This is war” made him. With obvious annoyance, the television host confirmed the following:

“I was 2 weeks. I entered to compete. It was like a bet, they offered it to me, it seemed crazy to me, I met and, somehow, they painted it pretty for me: ‘There is a lack of drivers in America. You’re going to have a chance here,’” said Coco Maggio.

“I fell back. After ‘This Is War’, I wondered where the opportunity was and got upset. It was two weeks on trial, but I was not on trial. It didn’t work. What was I going to do in ‘This is war’ ”, concluded the also influencer with obvious discomfort.

Facundo González had problems with Coco Maggio in “EEG”

During the time that Coco Maggio was competing in “This is war”, he had some clashes with his teammates Facundo González and Paloma Fiuza.

“Paloma’s statements make me a little angry. She knows I’m dusting myself off for every competition. She left everything I have. I think Paloma’s problem is that Facundo doesn’t let her fight,” said the Argentine actor.

Users criticized Coco Maggio for entering “EEG”

The followers of the reality show were not happy with the presence of Coco Maggio as a participant in “This is war” and they made it known through social networks. “I was embarrassed. I’m sorry, that’s how I felt it, “said a netizen, who hoped that the Argentine actor would enter as host of the program.