Coco Maggio is one of the most famous figures on Peruvian and international television. In fact, before many knew him as a TV presenter, the also actor was already a public face in his native Argentina, either for his appearances in plays or as a recurring character in iconic productions, mostly in charge of Chris Brown. However, not all of his work experiences have been rewarding and one of them took place in our country.

Specifically, he was hired as the new ‘jale’ of “This is war”, but he was lured by trickery, as revealed in a recent interview with Jesús Alzamora.

Coco Maggio entered “EEG” in January 2017. Photo: composition LR/capture by Jesús Alzamora/YouTube/capture América TV

However, what many do not remember is that, a few decades ago, Maggio It didn’t have much to do with reality shows. Rather, he was a child star and adults today grew up watching him on the small screen. It was particularly three Morena shows that made him the “kid” of the moment.

“Chiquititas”

Issued by the Telefe signal, “Chiquititas” It began releasing its chapters in 1995, but it was not until 2001 when a very young Coco Maggio joined its cast, in what was his first job as an actor, according to his IMDb profile.

In the title he gave life to Francisco and had a minor participation in the plot.

“Chiquititas” was Coco Maggio’s first job on TV. Photo: Infobae

“Rebel way”

With the experience gained in “Chiquititas”, Maggio was ready for his next collaboration with Morena and the opportunity came in 2002. Coco gave life to Tomás Ezcurra in “Rebelde way” and his character was a boom, in addition to being —probably— one of the reasons why he achieved great local and international fame, as well as why thousands still remember him today.

Although it was a secondary role (he was the best friend of one of the protagonists), he was present in the series from start to finish.

“Floricenta”

After “Rebelde way”, Cris Morena returned to work with Coco on her new TV hit: “Floricienta”. She played another minor character named Julián. In this case, the actor was only for one season.