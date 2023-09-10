US OPEN



Gauff was crowned champion at home, at the US Open, after beating Aryna Sabalenka, the new world number 1 and who arrived as a big favorite in the final. The unforced errors by the Belarusian were the highlight of the match and the most determining factor for the victory of Coco, who looked calm and almost expressionless at times during the game.

After five years, the United States once again has a US Open champion female representative. Coco Gauff entered the history of world tennis after being crowned champion of the last Grand Slam of the year and beating who will be the number 1 on the planet, Aryna Sabalenka.

Everything seemed to indicate that the new leader of the WTA ranking, Aryna Sabalenka, would win her second major title, after giving a great performance in the previous matches of this US Open and leaving tennis players like Zheng Qinwen and Madison Keys on the way. . The start of the game against Coco Gauff was one of the best for the Belarusian who, little by little, saw how her rival recovered and took the initiative of the attack, while she lost efficiency and concentration.

Coco Gauff’s smile and her celebratory jumps after consecration of the title demonstrated her happiness and satisfaction after losing the first set and having to fight against the best in the world. Her youth did not prevent her from lifting the coveted trophy of one of the four great prizes on the world tennis circuit.

“This means a lot to me and it is much more than I could have imagined. “I am very grateful for this moment, because I have worked for it for a long time,” declared the new 2023 US Open champion, after the final.

The first set was dominated by Aryna who, despite having a total of 14 forced errors, knew how to take advantage of the key moments and Gauff’s nervousness in her first Grand Slam final at only 19 years old. With a partial of 6-2, Aryna took care of his serves and maintained stability in the longest games of the set. Coco’s face showed resignation before a tennis player who showed her repertoire in the final.

The American’s response would come in the second set. Gauff showed aggression and abandoned his defensive strategy to look for the 1-1. A 6-3 in favor of Coco would bring the audience, full of Hollywood and American sports stars, to its feet. Unforced errors were, once again, Sabalenka’s Achilles heel, who had a total of 16 mistakes that led her to lose the set. From then on, the local team was seen much stronger and more confident in its plays.

The third and final set was a masterful dance by the young Gauff, who was up to 4 points ahead of the final favorite. Sabalenka’s frustration was noticeable and although she even had medical support during one of the breaks in the game, she could not stop Coco’s forcefulness and, above all, her calmness. Finally, the result ended 6-2 and gave the American the first title.

News in development…