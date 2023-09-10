Coco Gauff drives Arthur Ashe and all of America crazy and wins, at the age of 19, her first grand slam tournament, and she does it right at home, at the US Open. Not since 2017, since Sloane Stephens, another who was supposed to be Serena Williams and then didn’t become one, has an American won in New York. Gauff took home a match (2-6 6-3 6-2 in two hours and seven minutes), which after the first set seemed lost, with Aryna Sabalenka, who in any case from Monday will be the new no.1 of the world, as dominant as it had been throughout the tournament. The Belarusian looked like a machine, with her younger rival unable to mount any reaction or defense, but like any machine there was the possibility that it would jam, and she jammed. Inexorably. Sabalenka started to do everything wrong, a mountain of unforced errors (in the end there will be 42, an enormity), with a forehand that suddenly didn’t want to go in anymore and with a shaky serve and to say the least. Also thanks to Gauff, who once the tension was taken away began to do what she does best, defend great, raising the trajectory of the shots and making the opponent wrap up. All the work of her super coach, Brad Gilbert, who in five weeks transformed a raw gem into a slam winner with the added victory in Cincinnati. And the whole “winning ugly”, winning by playing dirty, but not only that, because the Gauff is a one-off, and not from now.