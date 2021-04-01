On Thursday, April 1, the actor Gonzalo torres announced through his Twitter account the departure of Jorge ‘Coco’ Chiarella Krüger, one of the most recognized theater directors in Peru.

“Goodbye ‘Coco’ Chiarella. An exemplary teacher. You go in the theatrical intermission. The second act is up to us and it will be difficult to fill that void, even so, the performance will continue. Standing applause, ”wrote the former member of the Nosequien and the Nosecuantos.

1.4.2021 | Gonzalo Torres tweet about the death of Jorge ‘Coco’ Chiarella. Photo: Gonzalo Torres / Twitter

The sad news was also confirmed, minutes later, by the account of the Great National Theater, which highlighted his multifaceted and extensive career.

“We deeply regret the passing of maestro Jorge Chiarella Krüger, theater director, actor, journalist, writer and classical composer. We express all our condolences to his family, friends and the artistic community of Peru ”, says the tweet.

1.4.2021 | Tweet from the Gran Teatro Nacional about the death of Jorge ‘Coco’ Chiarella. Photo: Gran Teatro Nacional / Twitter

For his part, the journalist Augusto Álvarez Rodrich added his sorrow for the death of the theater director and founder of the Theater of the Catholic University of Peru (TUC).

“Much sadness for the death of the great ‘Coco’, committed to the theater. Always in a good mood, intelligent, enthusiastic, giving recommendations on what to see in cinema / theater. A great person. You will be missed. Have a good trip, friend ”, he said.

1.4.2021 | Augusto Álvarez Rodrich’s tweet about the death of Jorge ‘Coco’ Chiarella. Photo: Augusto Álvarez Rodrich / Twitter

Theater, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.