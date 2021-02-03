A romantic weekend in space? With the company Axiom Space of Houston, that should be possible from 2022. A small stay in the international space station, destined perhaps to become a private hotel with who knows how many stars, for 55 million dollars per person ( taxes included). More modestly, with the plans of Jeff Bezos, the boss of Amazon, or Richard Branson with his company Virgin Galactic, a simple jump in weightlessness should cost only 250,000 dollars. It’s a gift. But others see further.