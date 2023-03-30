Years of human-enforced selection, such as the use of insecticidal baits, have led some cockroaches to develop an aversion to glucose, which has had an unusual impact on their sex lives. As can be read in a study published on Proceedings of The Royal Society BRecent research has shown that male cockroaches have adapted their mating strategies to cope with this change. demonstrating a link between behavioral evolution and sexual selection.

Researchers at North Carolina State University in Raleigh set out to investigate how rapidly evolving sensory systems can interfere with other behaviors, and how animals can compensate to deal with conflicts. To get to the bottom of the matter and explore this field, they turned their attention to German cockroaches (German cockroach) that have undergone changes in their courtship behaviors due to an adaptive change in their foraging behavior.

What did this cockroach study show?

When looking for a mate, male cockroaches produce a sweet fluid on the back which they use as a “wedding gift” to attract the females and the latter, while mounting the male to enjoy this sugary delight, is in turn mounted by the male who locks onto her to start copulating, an operation which it can take up to 90 minutes.

Complicating the situation however have been human attempts to kill cockroaches with insecticides containing glucose, which covers up the bitter taste of the poison, which of course has led some females to become averse to sugar.

As such, they now reject the sugary gifts of the male, this is because the female’s saliva breaks down the maltose in the posterior secretion into glucose, causing them to reject the male and dismount early.

This rapidly evolving adaptive trait has been known for over thirty years; in 2013, Ayako Wada Katsumata and colleagues found that cockroaches that developed this aversion to glucose showed changes in the peripheral gustatory system, the sensory system responsible for the perception of taste and flavor: the changes meant that the insects they now recorded glucose as bitter.

This made Wada-Katsumata intrigued that this same aversion would have had an impact on the way female cockroaches they responded to nuptial secretions from males. You and your colleagues Eduardo Hatano And Coby Schalwho also worked on the 2013 study, recorded 251 pairs of German cockroaches (some who developed an aversion to glucose and some who didn’t) with an infrared-sensitive camera, and analyzed them with frame-by-frame software.

The cockroaches were then classified into two groups: those that managed to mate and those that didn’t.

The researchers found that female cockroaches with aversion to glucose stopped feeding on the secretions of males that had not developed the same aversion and did not mate with them, yet the same females ate males who also had the aversion. , which allowed them to mate successfully.

They also found that males who managed to copulate were able to latch onto females within 2.2 seconds of their mounting, which is over a second faster than normal.

By analyzing the nuptial secretion of glucose-averse cockroaches, they found that it contained mainly maltotriose, a trisaccharide made up of three glucose units that is more resistant to female salivary enzymes. Maltotriose takes about five minutes to break down into glucose, so when the female detects the sweetness, the male has had a chance to latch on and begin the copulation process, and once it begins, the female won’t escape.

The study shows that there is a substantial link between adaptive changes in behavior through natural selection and compensatory sexual behaviors.

“Although rapid adaptive evolution generates sexual mismatches that reduce fitness, compensatory behavioral evolution can correct for these sensory mismatches.”

wrote the authors, and this demonstrates how animal behavior can evolve, especially in relation to human activity.

