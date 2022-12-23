Nas checks in Naples, closed pastry shops for cockroaches and dead mice

Cockroaches , Beatles and even a dead mouse. That’s what i found Nas in some pastry shops and shops subject to checks as part of the operation carried out during the Christmas holidays. For these activities the closure has taken place. There were cockroaches, cobwebs and dirt in a fresh pastry shop in Naples, which has been ordered to close immediately. 1,000 kg of confectionery and bakery products held in poor condition were also seized.

Also in the Campania capital, the suspension was decided, of one fish shop5 convenience store and a restaurant, in some cases due to lack of authorization, in others due to the presence of cockroaches e cockroaches. High fines for a total of 42,000 euros Immediate closure also for a bar-pastry shop in the province of Pisa: A dead rodent and droppings were scattered on the kitchen floor . The value of the structure that had to lower the shutter is equal to 320,000 euros.

