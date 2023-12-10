Where once there were few analogue instruments waiting for the driver, colorful digital displays now dominate. But this trend could soon reach its limits.

DThe analogue survives in language. The speedometer needle rushes beyond 200 while the gaze lingers on the instruments – in reality, the driver has long since just looked at screens. If students were still playing car quartet, there would be announcements like “Display: 56 inches”. And the answer would hardly be “Stitch!”, because currently no one offers a larger screen than Mercedes-Benz with the Hyperscreen. However, the game could also lead to arguments, because the screen hyped by the Stuttgart team consists of three displays that are hidden under a common glass surface. And the data would quickly become outdated anyway, BMW is preparing the counterattack: With the New Class, which is scheduled to hit the streets in two years, the windshield itself will become a screen.

As fascinating as the first encounter with such technology is, all sorts of questions arise: How quickly does brand-specific differentiation via digital reach the end of its possibilities? And more importantly: in a completely digitalized world, doesn’t true luxury lie in enjoying the immediate, i.e. physical, experience?