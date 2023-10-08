Starfield was one of the most anticipated games of the year, a role-playing game set in a vast explorable universe, where you can create your own character, customize your spaceship and experience space adventures, but what if I told you that today, thanks to a collaboration between Xbox and Tempur, you might even get a cockpit for Starfield. The game was announced in 2018 by Bethesdathe studio behind Fallout And The Elder Scrollsand has since sparked great curiosity and anticipation among fans of the science fiction genre.

What if you not only want to play Starfield, but also experience the thrill of commanding a real spaceship? If this is your dream, perhaps you are interested to know that Xbox and Tempur have created a special cockpit for Starfield, or rather, they gave life to a dream of his fans. It’s about a modular gaming stationequipped with two joysticks, a curved screen and a comfortable armchair with memory foam cushion, furthermore the cockpit was designed by Nicholas Alexandera British designer and artist, and is inspired by the style “NASA-Punk” of the game, which mixes retro and futuristic elements.

The cockpit for Starfield is not for salebut you can try to win it in a charity raffle which will be organized after the station has been displayed at some events and shops in Europe. Currently, the cockpit is present at the Xbox stand at the Gamescom fair in Germanywhere visitors can experience an in-game flight through the Starfield universe, the location will later move to the Saturn Xperion store in Cologne, Germany, and then to the Tempur store in Westfield, Stratford in the UK.

But how exactly does the dream cockpit work? And why did Xbox and Tempur decide to make it? In this article, we will try to answer these questions and tell you everything you need to know – or rather, what has been communicated – about this incredible initiative.

What is the cockpit for Starfield and how does it work

The cockpit for Starfield is one gaming station that simulates the experience of piloting a spaceship in space. The workstation is made up of an armchair with a cushion branded Tempur, which offers comfort and support to the player, furthermore, as we have previously said, the armchair, in addition to being able to rotate from side to side to increase the sense of immersion, is equipped with two aluminum joysticks on each armrestwhich allow you to control the spaceship with precision and ease.

The station also includes a large cockpit-like apparatus, which sports a large curved screen, which displays images of the game, but this is not the full gameit is instead a “in-game flight through the Starfield universe”, which apparently includes a small flying section that’s only a portion of the full game. The aim is to give players a taste of what the final game will be like, without revealing too much of the plot or mechanics.

The cockpit is also full of details that recall the “NASA-Punk” style of the game, but what does that mean? The “NASA-Punk” style is a term coined by Xbox and Bethesda to describe the game’s aesthetic, which is inspired by real space technology and classic science fiction, in fact, the game features spaceships that seem realistic and functional, but also old and worn. The same goes for the settings and characters, which show a mix of modern and retro elements.

The cockpit for Starfield reflects this style, featuring random dials, switches and flashing lights that give the impression of being aboard a sophisticated spaceship, and also features Starfield and Tempur branding, highlighting the connection between the game and memory foam. Memory foam is in fact a material developed for the first time for NASA astronautswhich adapts to the shape of the body and offers comfort and support. Tempur is one of the leading companies in the production of memory foam mattresses, pillows and armchairs.

But why did Xbox and Tempur decide to create the cockpit for Starfield? What is the purpose of this initiative? According to official statements, the goal is to promote the Starfield game and offer fans a unique and memorable experience. In a statement, the director of global partnerships at Xbox, Marcos Waltenbergcalled the cockpit for Starfield a “modular cockpit” that “artfully mirrors Starfield’s gameplay to give players the feeling of truly commanding their own spaceship,” he later added:

“We are thrilled to partner with Tempur to create this dream experience for Starfield fans.”

Tempur also expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration with Xbox and Bethesda. In a statement, the global marketing director at Tempur, Tobias Mollerhe has declared:

“We are proud to partner with Xbox and Bethesda for this innovative and fun initiative. Our mission is to offer our customers the best possible sleep, but also the best possible awakening. We believe the dream cockpit is a fantastic way to showcase the benefits of our memory foam and make Starfield fans dream.”

If you are a fan of Starfield or simply love the idea of ​​feeling like an astronaut, don’t miss the chance to try or try to win this incredible cockpit for Starfield, it could be the perfect way to prepare to immerse yourself 100% in the game , which I remind you was released on September 6, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

If you are attracted by science or technology, continue to follow us, so you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!