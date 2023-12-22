DThe pilots' union Verband Cockpit (VC) has called on its members to go on a warning strike at the Lufthansa subsidiary Discover. All takeoffs of the Airbus A320 and A330 fleet will be on strike on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., as the union announced on Friday. The reason is the deadlocked negotiations surrounding the first collective agreement at the still young subsidiary.

The employer and union were now well on the way to reaching at least a partial agreement, the VC said the day before. However, until the end, the employers had “used a stalling tactic by pulling concessions off the table and at the same time demanding new conditions for collective bargaining,” criticized the VC. You need safe framework conditions for the cockpit staff.