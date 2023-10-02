Cancer can be contagious in extremely exceptional conditions. The biologist José Tubio recalls the case of a German surgeon who sustained a small wound on his left hand while removing a malignant tumor. Five months later, the patient’s cancer had grown on a finger of the doctor. In Japan, two children suffered lung tumors generated from uterine carcinoma cells that their mothers had on the day of delivery. It is estimated that just one in every 500,000 mothers with cancer You transmit it to your children through the placenta. In mollusks, Tubío explains, transmissible cancer is much more common. In a can of cockles there may be several specimens with leukemia, equally tasty and safe to consume. It is not a cancer that arises in each individual, but cancer cells from the same remote tumor that have been jumping from cockle to cockle through the sea for thousands of years. Tubío, from the University of Santiago de Compostela, believes that this phenomenon can help understand metastases, responsible for 90% of cancer deaths in people.

The biologist, born in Santiago 45 years ago, was one of the scientists who discovered in 2014 a new type of contagious facial tumor in the Tasmanian devil. This carnivorous Australian marsupial, popularized by Warner Bros. cartoons, was already threatened by another transmissible cancer, observed almost a decade earlier. The discovery of a second type suggests that transferable tumors may arise in nature more frequently than previously thought. Devils pass cancer cells through contact, especially in bites during fights or during copulation. The cancer grows and deforms the animal’s snout, until it is unable to feed and dies.

The Tubío team has traveled along the European and Moroccan Atlantic coasts in search of cockles with leukemia. The researchers sent them alive by express mail or transported them themselves by plane or in the trunk of the car to their laboratory at the University of Santiago de Compostela. The group has analyzed about 7,000 cockles, almost 6% of them with cancer. Its results have represented “a shock”, according to Tubío. The genetic information of animals is grouped into packages: chromosomes. These mollusks usually have 38, but their cancer cells reach 350, and they are also very deteriorated. “In human tumors you find totally aberrant sets of chromosomes, but the level we have seen in cockles is extremely unstable. How is it possible that a tumor can live for thousands of years with this tremendous chaos in its genome? It is a new paradigm,” says the biologist.

Inoculation of a contagious leukemia in a cockle, at the University of Santiago de Compostela. USC

The scientific community has already discovered 11 types of transmissible cancer: eight in bivalve mollusks – such as clams, cockles and mussels – two in the Tasmanian devil and another in dogs. Tubío has also investigated this canine venereal tumor, which is spread during copulation and grows in the genital areas. The biologist emphasizes that they are cells from a specific dog that became cancerous about 8,000 years ago and since then they have been multiplying and jumping from individual to individual.

Tubío believes that cockle cancer “is surely the oldest known transmissible cancer.” His study, published in the specialized magazine Nature Cancer, calculates that these tumors emerged “centuries or millennia ago.” The biologist’s group Michael Metzgerfrom the Pacific Northwest Research Institute (USA), publishes another job In parallel, he estimates that the cancer of the New England clam is at least 200 years old. “Both tumors are probably ancient,” says Tubío. The researcher points out that the cockles’ cancer cells are so different from normal ones that his team even thought that this tumor came from an extinct species. “Finally, we have concluded that it arose in a cockle of the same species thousands of years ago. We have some estimates that suggest that the age of this tumor is between 100,000 and half a million years, but this requires a more rigorous study,” he points out.

The biologists Alicia L. Bruzos and Seila Diaz They spent months searching for cockles with leukemia on the beaches with other colleagues. Bruzos is used to strange looks when she tells what she does, but she counterattacks with the names of scientists who have won the Nobel Prize in Medicine researching marine animals. The Ukrainian Elie Metchnikoff He received the 1908 award for discovering phagocytosis—the process by which a white blood cell destroys a foreign substance—after puncturing starfish larvae. with rose thorns. The British Alan Hodgkin and Andrew Huxley They revealed the electrical mechanisms of neurons by studying squid and won the Nobel Prize in 1963. And also British Tim Hunt discovered, in sea urchins, proteins essential for cell division. He got the 2001 award.

Bruzos, now at the University of Caen (France), dedicated his doctoral thesis in Santiago de Compostela to cockles with leukemia. “I don’t want to say that this is going to be Nobel Prize research or that studying cockle tumors is going to cure cancer, but there are many things that we know today that were discovered by researching animals or plants that are not common,” explains the biologist, born in Lugo 30 years ago. “A contagious cancer is a cancer that is capable of going from one individual to another individual. It seems like science fiction, but, if we think about it, the main problem with cancer today in our society is metastasis. And metastasis occurs when one or more cells from the primary tumor acquire the ability to travel to other parts of the body. The analogy is quickly seen. If we find out what the molecular mechanisms are that allow a cell to leave one individual and reach another, in this case by sea, it can help us have ideas for new strategies to try to cure the metastasis of a normal cancer,” says Bruzos.

The biologist José Tubío, in his office at the University of Santiago de Compostela. USC

The biochemist Oscar Fernandez Capetillo studies the molecular ins and outs that lead to cancer, at the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), in Madrid. “Science is fascinating if the question is interesting, even if it is asked in crickets,” defends this specialist, who has not participated in the new work. “Exploring the genome of transmissible tumors is a very interesting exercise, which talks about the evolution of cancer and how a tumor that has been around for a long time eventually accumulates mutations that allow it to generate authentic frankensteins chromosomal, with a gigantic number of chromosomes,” he points out. “This tumor arose in a cockle, which passed it to another cockle, which in turn passed it to another cockle. “It’s like a tumor that has had 1,000 lives.”

Fernández Capetillo, head of the Genomic Instability Group of the CNIO, has in its laboratory cancer cells from human tumors with more than 150 chromosomes, compared to the usual 46. “I believe that the mechanisms that explain why a cockle genome changes so much are not going to be very different from why a human tumor cell genome changes so much. What happens in a cockle will almost certainly be applied to the human genome,” he believes.

José Tubío tells an anecdote from his childhood. When he was about five years old, he went with his father to collect cockles illegally in the Noia estuary, in A Coruña. “We took two huge bags. When we left the beach, the Civil Guard was waiting for us,” he recalls. That bitter memory of doing something wrong remained with the Tubío boy. Almost four decades later, achieved 1.5 million euros from the European Research Council to finance His studies. His team has described the reference genome of the cockle and has illuminated its contagious tumors, which will also help avoid the mass mortality events suffered by the species. “Who was going to tell me that 40 years after that he would be able to pay for that act of vandalism,” he celebrates.

