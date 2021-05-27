ofVioletta Sadri shut down

The south-west of Germany is most affected by the cockchafer plague. Farmers in particular are concerned. But why?

They are big, dark, fly around wildly, collide with everything that gets in their way and hum like bumblebees. At first glance, many actually think that they are large bumblebees. But that’s wrong. They are the so-called harbingers of spring: cockchafer. They were once thought to be extinct, but in recent years field and forest cockchafer in particular have spread more and more.

Cockchafer plague in the southwest: are the insects dangerous to humans?

If there are too many, it can get really annoying – and not only that! They then become a major problem for farmers. As is currently the case in Bavaria. There are currently large numbers of cockchafer hatching due to the good weather conditions. In huge swarms they fly over streets, fields and courtyards *, as well as echo24.de* reported. Conservationists had already seen the plague coming. The whole of southern Germany could soon be affected.

Many people are unsettled because the staggering flight of the beetles when they fly towards you looks threatening. plantopedia.de gives the all-clear, however. Because: the beetles are simply not as good at flying as other insects. So humans do not need to be afraid of the flying insects, they are harmless.

Cockchafer cause great damage: But not the beetle itself – but the larva

They could be dangerous for plants and lawns due to their great appetite. This is why farmers are so worried. The animals plaster entire pastures – there is no feed yield. Sowing the whole thing again causes enormous costs, as farmer Siegfried Jäger points out ntv reported. He has already paid 30,000 euros for the damage to the cockchafer.

The problem with the cockchafer plague is related to the reproductive cycle. The insects lay their eggs in the ground. The grubs hatch after four to six weeks and spend the next two to four years there. And above all, these larvae usually damage more than the beetles by eating their roots. Initially, the larva feeds on hummus, later on tender herb and grass roots. In the end, the larva even eats tree roots, which can cause young trees to die.

Cockchafer plague in the southwest – that’s why they all hatch at the same time

Shortly before last winter, the grub withdraws and pupates. In the spring the cockchafer hatches and leaves the ground. The hatched cockchafer only lives a few weeks. The males die after mating, the females after laying eggs. Cockchafer are currently hatching more and more in Bavaria. These usually hatch from early to late April. According to NABU, April was so cold that they stayed in the ground longer and in May they all hatch in one fell swoop.

Cockchafer feed for the most part on the leaves of numerous tree species. They prefer free-standing trees and shrubs. They eat them completely bald in groups within a few weeks.

What is the difference between May and June beetles? May and June beetles * are confusingly similar. The name also contributes to confusion about the animals, because the months May and June are right next to each other. The cockchafer has a black head, the June beetle does not. The June beetle is also slightly smaller and has lighter wings than the cockchafer. A plague with June beetles can occur around mid-July. It eats flowers and leaves, lawns, rose bushes and ornamental plants until autumn.

Cockchafer larvae: this is how you protect your garden

How do you prevent cockchafer larvae from developing in the garden? mein-schön-garten.de recommends to forego night lighting in the garden and to lay out insect protection nets in May and June. Prevention also includes scarifying the lawn regularly. Geraniums, delphiniums and garlic are deterrents for larvae. Nematodes help fight it. Encouraging other beneficial insects in the garden such as birds, shrews, hedgehogs and moles could also be helpful. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

