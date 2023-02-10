lalin, a municipality of Pontevedra with about 20,000 inhabitants, has a large bronze sculpture in the center of its urban area. It is not reminiscent of a local notable man, nor is it a sample of modern art, but rather portrays the animal that has put this town on the Galician gastronomic and tourist map: the pig.

Its cacheira, lacón, rib or bacon are some of the many pork pieces that inhabit the Lalín stew, a dish that the council has been celebrating with a fair for 55 years. This year, his big day comes on Sunday, but 20 local restaurants have already been offering their corresponding stews since January 15. One of the most reputable is the miller: its managers, Diego and Ana López, tell us how they prepare this specialty in the video you have above. If its three days of cooking make you lazy, you can always go and have it there or buy it ready to eat on the Petra Mora website.

LALIN STEW FROM LA MOLINERA RESTAURANT

Ingredients

For 10 people (or more if they are not Galician)

1/2 cacheira (mask) of cured and smoked pork

1/2 cured ham (1 kilo)

1.5 kilos of smoked and cured pork spine approximately

2 salted, cured and smoked tails (about 250 g)

Cured and smoked bacon (about 750 g)

Salted and cured rib (about 750 g)

5 nails (pig’s feet) salted, cured and smoked

10 fresh sausages

5 onion chorizos

4 salted, cured and smoked tongues

approximately 1 kilo of chicken

Galician beef brisket (about 750 g)

300g of together

1 kilo of turnip tops

approximately 1.5 kilos of potatoes

½ kilo of chickpeas

Preparation