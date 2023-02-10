lalin, a municipality of Pontevedra with about 20,000 inhabitants, has a large bronze sculpture in the center of its urban area. It is not reminiscent of a local notable man, nor is it a sample of modern art, but rather portrays the animal that has put this town on the Galician gastronomic and tourist map: the pig.
Its cacheira, lacón, rib or bacon are some of the many pork pieces that inhabit the Lalín stew, a dish that the council has been celebrating with a fair for 55 years. This year, his big day comes on Sunday, but 20 local restaurants have already been offering their corresponding stews since January 15. One of the most reputable is the miller: its managers, Diego and Ana López, tell us how they prepare this specialty in the video you have above. If its three days of cooking make you lazy, you can always go and have it there or buy it ready to eat on the Petra Mora website.
LALIN STEW FROM LA MOLINERA RESTAURANT
Ingredients
For 10 people (or more if they are not Galician)
- 1/2 cacheira (mask) of cured and smoked pork
- 1/2 cured ham (1 kilo)
- 1.5 kilos of smoked and cured pork spine approximately
- 2 salted, cured and smoked tails (about 250 g)
- Cured and smoked bacon (about 750 g)
- Salted and cured rib (about 750 g)
- 5 nails (pig’s feet) salted, cured and smoked
- 10 fresh sausages
- 5 onion chorizos
- 4 salted, cured and smoked tongues
- approximately 1 kilo of chicken
- Galician beef brisket (about 750 g)
- 300g of together
- 1 kilo of turnip tops
- approximately 1.5 kilos of potatoes
- ½ kilo of chickpeas
Preparation
- Three days before, put the ham and the cacheira to desalt in cold water. It is necessary to change the water 2 times every 24 hours.
- Two days before, put all the salted pork meats to desalt and hydrate also in cold water, changing the water 2 times every 24 hours, leaving them clean with the help of a small knife and a blowtorch.
- One day before soaking the chickpeas.
- On the day of cooking, put a pot of cold water and a piece of butter on the heat. Cook the ham for between 2 and 2 and a half hours, skimming during that time to remove any impurities. At the same time, add the cacheira and the rest of the pork and check its cooking.
- Put another pot on the fire, also with cold water and another piece of oil, and cook the veal and chicken meat for about an hour with a little salt.
- Put a third pot on the fire with water overflowing (it is advisable to take advantage of the water from cooking the meats after straining it) and cook the chickpeas in it for an hour.
- Cook the chorizos in the cooked broth for 20 minutes.
- In a fourth pot, put the potatoes with the meat broth (after straining it) and cook until tender.
- Finally, cook the previously blanched turnip tops with cooking broth and a good part of its fat. All items are served very drained.
- First serve the broth or soup from the stew (optional). Then, the stew: in a bowl, the whole potatoes and the turnip tops; on another tray, the chorizos and chickpeas; in another, pork; and in another, beef and chicken.
