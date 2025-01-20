We have learned that the first gastronomic brotherhood of Madrid has been established, which is the Brotherhood of Cocido Madrileño, an initiative by Nacho Sandoval, whose objective is to pay tribute to this very special dish of ours and, at the same time, promote and disseminate its culture. As it could not be otherwise, its founding members are Antonio Cosmen, from the Cruz Blanca de Vallecas, Mara Verdasco, from Taberna La Bola, Miguel Grande, from Los Galayos, Miriam Hernández, from La Casa del Pregonero, in Chinchón, Pepa Muñoz, from El Qüenco de Pepa, Javier Salvador, from Taberna El Toril, from Alalpardo, José Alberto Rodríguez, from Malacatín, Carmen Carro, from Taberna Pedraza, and Egún On, located in Barajas.

Antonio Cosmen belongs to that group of irreducible chefs who defend extreme quality down to the smallest bite.because it is the only possible way to achieve excellence. Yes, it is capable of raising the stew to that threshold and positioning itself as a clear reference for a specialty so in demand in Madrid.

In Cruz Blanca de Vallecas they prepare it every day of the year (29 euros). He likes Castilian chickpeas and, above all, he insists that it is key not to stop cooking: “When most people think they are done, I leave them for another fifteen minutes over very low heat, so they are cooked to perfection. The Chup chup is what rounds out the preparation,” says the chef for whom the only secret is to make it with ingredients of the highest quality.

Start preparing it before your guests enjoy it and, if you plan to do it at home, it is advisable to keep an eye on the blood sausage and the chicken, the older the better, so that it doesn’t go too far: “Once it starts to boil, half an hour of cooking is enough. In the rich broth, I put the chickpeas to cook and add the chorizo, the blood sausage and a couple of carrots. As I have the chickpeas cooking, it is not advisable to cut the cooking time. , that’s why I include the chorizo, the blood sausage and the carrot and leave it cooking. When the chickpea is ready, I take out the broth for the soup and then add the meat so that it heats up and cooks with it. chickpea”.

Now at the table, which you can reserve on the terrace perfectly equipped for the freezing cold of these days, to whet your appetite you will enjoy the grandmother-style croquette accompanied with natural tomato and sauce, take the table and precede the stew soup, which can be repeated as many times as you wish. Don’t forget it. In the glass, Laurent-Perrier Brut, bubbles that harmonize out of ten with the stew. Then comes the second turn, formed by the plate of select chickpeas accompanied by chorizo, blood sausage, chicken, cabbage and seasoned with natural tomato prepared with cumin.

Spending a few hours giving meaning to the after-dinner meal is fashionable, so know that this is one of the ideal places in the capital to extend the afternoon with a gin and tonic phenomenally prepared with any of the sixteen gins announced on the liquid menu.