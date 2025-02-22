In a restaurant with 130 years like Duke house You can talk almost everything. Even what, the old formula formulas and knowing how to be left out: politics, religion or sex. But maybe the … Possible boldness in a space like this is to discuss history. Especially when the foundations of this Segovian dining room settle on the work of five generations of the same family, in the same building in which it was founded, and a living legacy that has been woven without pause Since 1895.

That is, without a genre of doubt and although today another famous Mesón of the city also puts this foundation date, the oldest in Segovia. The municipal archives, the photographs that the General Archive of State Administration and the 20,400 granite ashlars of the Roman aqueduct are witnesses. And in that story that surpasses almost in a third the life of its first century appears, almost anecdotically the Cochinillo roast “Before Tostón.

Not even those who popularize it exactly how or at what time this dish, before marked festive and occasional character, made the leap to the masses to become a daily delicacy. The developmentalism of Francoism and the tourist boom that was forged from the 60s onwards ended up exploiting its fame in the late 70s and early 80s – and there appears, in 1982, another of the houses that are associated with this dish , José María, after being a waiter and sommelier in that other inn in the shadow of the aqueduct cornering in the Azoguejo Square-.

The original origin of everything is in a last name that is already saga: that of Dionisio Duque. «He married Feliciana Matewho was a woman with many properties in Segovia. In the Suportal of what was his home – the 12th of Cervantes Street -, in a ancient building of the fifteenth century, they founded the first food house and the oldest in all of Castilla y León with a sign that said: ” I commission, it is guided daily and meals are supported, ”says Marisa Duque, fourth generation. “There came the countrymen of the villages with their ollitas and warmed them and served them,” he says next to Luis González Duquehis son whom with 29 years he has given in life the command of this restaurant in which he was left, like his mother, his teeth. “Instead of a pacifier they put us a little pig of piglets,” they say.

Roasted tostón or piglet at Casa Duque, Segovia





The space is an amalgam of intricate houses – to buy and unite the parish of San Millán and La Neira – with 13 dining rooms, tavern and bar capable of seeing half a thousand people in a service. In the center, a oven. «It is also the oldest in the city. Probably made to the image and likeness of the bakers, ”says Marisa. In almost all tables is that pig that Segovia has become an icon.

«Casa Duque was born as a restaurant in 1900. There were sophisticated dishes such as the Bellavista Lubina And meats were baked in puff pastry, but he never turned his back on the roast. They were done when a trader closed an agreement or when someone married, ”recalls Marisa, who studied law and served as a attorney before taking the reins in 1997.” Over time the Segovians who returned to their city or who visited their children in the seminar or in the Real Artillery College They wanted to eat roasted pig. Then tourism arrived, ”simplifies the tour.

On these lines, above, ancient photo of the facade of the Casa Duque de Segovia restaurant, where you could read ‘Antigua Casa El Chato’, nickname of Dionisio Duque, first generation of the family and founder of Casa Duque. Below, to the left, one of the halls of the restaurant in 1928. On the right, Julián Duque, second generation of the family saga at the door of Cervantes 12 street in Segovia in which this business has always been located.



Marisa Duque likes simple things, she loves telling her story but flees from controversy. «There is no. Little matters who was the first to split the pig with the edge of a crockery. The important thing is why it is done: to demonstrate the tenderness of its flesh and the perfect cooking point, ”he says about a liturgy, which ends the dish made shattered on the ground, which is already recognized throughout the world. She learned her from her father, the Teacher Dionisio Duque “Remember it pulls Castilian arrests to contain emotion. He led the third generation that definitely promoted the family business that took over in the 50s. “Each generation has had its mission and Segovia is in the world, not only because of its spectacular aqueduct, but for the piglet,” he says.

Grandfather Julián Duque

The second was embodied by her grandfather, Julián Duque Mate. “It was a restless ass or what we would define today as an entrepreneur,” he describes with half a smile on his face. In addition to continuing Casa Duque, he undertook new businesses such as the ‘Café Moruno’ Ketama and, in the Plaza de Azoguejo, under the aqueduct, a coffee from Varietés – the columba– and a canteen in the same building today occupies Naiveanother name inexorably linked to the pig, with its own life since the middle of the last century – although the geneology leads to its origin to the last name Duke. The narrow building of the eighteenth century that stands on the 7th of the Plaza de Azoguejo was at least until the mid -20s – according to the Municipal Archive of Segovia where the works undertaken for reform are recorded in 1924 – in the hands of Dionisio Duque.

Segovia Azoguejo Square, with the Roman aqueduct, around the 20s. Photography of the Otto Wunderlich file



IPCE file



Segovia, years 20 This photo of the aqueduct, of the German Otto Wunderlich, immortalized the Segovian life in the azoguejo. In the building on the right he says: «Duke, great food house. Companies are served at modest prices. Specialty in roasted lambs and toasts ». In that number, the 7, and in the adjoining one that is corner, the 5 – which welcomed a buñolería and economic coffee and the F. Marín fishing store – would then open the Mesón de Cándido.

There is no mess to undo. The historic mesonero of whom he named after that place of the azoguejo for world fame married in 1930 with sponsors remarriage With Micaela Casas. Sponsorship was Julián Duque’s stepsister. At the death of this in 1948, the stories are split but that of the little pig continued in unison.

The Duke Casa will continue at least one more generation with Luis’s commitment – who studied economics and worked before in banking and communication. The cochinillo –31 euros the ration, only salt and water – will witness. And the soufflé of river crabs that his grandfather Dionisio created for the birth of his sister Andrea – which already begins the sixth generation. And the Pork handle stuffed with boletus and pine nuts that he designed for him. Marisa says goodbye to the medals of the grieving teacher of her father and her grandfather, but she would only make excitement to wear one: “The merit of work.”