The US Open of the blue starts badly. Surprise defeat for our n.1, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, seeded n.29, who loses in two sets to the qualified Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-2 7-5. The 22-year-old from Fermo ran into the classic bad day, but her opponent is much less trivial than the ranking states: former top 60 last year, she went through and is going through a very, very difficult moment due to the death of her father. In April she wanted to temporarily leave tennis but her Slovenian teammates in the Billie Jean King Cup convinced her to continue, thus obtaining qualification for the Finals for the first time. She was therefore an unfortunate opponent for Elisabetta in the first round, but the Italian was really too much of a forehand dancer today, with many mistakes and a first set that flew away very quickly. Better in the second, where Cocciaretto was unable to make a break ahead, ahead 3-1. A 7-5 final, sealed by two big shots to close the match, for Juvan who hurts the Marches, who arrived at the Us Open after the victory in Lausanne. Another blue on the field today, with Paolini who will face Ostapenko in the Italian night.