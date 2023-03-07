Last week the Argentine coach Diego Cocca announced his first call with the Mexican team to face the CONCACAF Nations Leaguewithout there being many changes in it, although there was no lack of new faces such as the goalkeeper tono rodriguez, Marcel Ruiz and Roberto de la Rosa.
However, what made the most noise was the absence of two players who are going through a great football moment with their respective teams, Victor Guzman and javier lopez, from Chivas and Pachuca, respectively. The rojiblanco player has five goals in the semester, while the element from Hidalgo has six scores and two assists, better numbers than others summoned as Diego Lainez and sebastian cordova.
After the absence of littlethe South American helmsman was questioned about his non-call, explaining that in Guadalajara he plays a position that does not fit into his approach, supposedly being left out due to a tactical decision.
Now, the two-time champion with Atlas sent a hopeful message to Guzman and The Chofissince he informed that there are many more calls ahead, in which they could be included.
“I repeat again what I think and feel. The systems are given to me by the players, Atlas is over, Tigres is over and now it is the national team. The advantage is that now I can choose and I want the best. I have 34 players and they are the best, I want to have more, all those who stand out in Mexican soccer will have their chance in the national team. It is a message for everyone, they have the doors open to the selection “shared.
“It will help all of us, give a motivational message to everyone who may be eligible. We are going to go to the games, training sessions, talk to managers and the owners. The fact that he felt that environment sets the tone for what we want to do. It’s the first, there’s a lot to go, it could be three and a half years if possible”he added.
After the list of coccaseveral technicians came out in defense of their pupils when they saw that they were not considered, such as the Uruguayan Guillermo Almada of the Tuzos and the Serbian Veljko Paunovic del Rebaño, but without a doubt, each call will be full of controversy as it always has been.
Finally, it became known what would be the first unemployed in cocca with El Tricolor, having in the goal Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna); Israel Reyes (America), Jesus Chiquete (Chivas), Jesus Gallardo (Striped) and Juan Robles (America) in defense; Luis Romo (Striped), Fernando Beltran (Chivas) and Ponchito González (Striped) in midfield; finally, the attack would be formed Uriel Antuna (Blue Cross), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas) and Henry Martin (America).
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Cocca #positive #message #Pocho #Guzmá #Chofis #López
Leave a Reply