The first two great injustices of the Diego Cocca era in the Mexican team Victor Guzmán and Chofis López deserved to be pic.twitter.com/za50l9wxb3 — David Medrano Mora (@deividmedrano) March 2, 2023

After the absence of littlethe South American helmsman was questioned about his non-call, explaining that in Guadalajara he plays a position that does not fit into his approach, supposedly being left out due to a tactical decision.

There are other players that I like more than Pocho Guzmán at the moment. Diego Cocca.🤯🥴 pic.twitter.com/QeaXIabv6X — The Leaders (@_los_lideres) March 2, 2023

“I repeat again what I think and feel. The systems are given to me by the players, Atlas is over, Tigres is over and now it is the national team. The advantage is that now I can choose and I want the best. I have 34 players and they are the best, I want to have more, all those who stand out in Mexican soccer will have their chance in the national team. It is a message for everyone, they have the doors open to the selection “shared.

“MESSAGE TO…”👀 “The doors of the National Team are open.” Diego Cocca says that he will remain attentive to anyone who stands out in Mexican soccer and who can contribute to his team, to summon him. 🎥: @Migue_luk pic.twitter.com/VjLUJaxMXC – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) March 6, 2023

After the list of coccaseveral technicians came out in defense of their pupils when they saw that they were not considered, such as the Uruguayan Guillermo Almada of the Tuzos and the Serbian Veljko Paunovic del Rebaño, but without a doubt, each call will be full of controversy as it always has been.