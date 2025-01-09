Diego Coccacoach of Real Valladolidappeared before the media this Thursday to evaluate the match against the Real Betis corresponding to the 19th and last day of the first round of the 24-25 season that the white and purple team will play on Saturday, January 11, starting at 4:15 p.m. During his press conference, the Argentine coach spoke of the Heliopolitan team and praised Pellegrini: «It is a team that comes with a very senior coach, who has been there for five years, who knows what they are playing and it is going to be very difficult.”.

Cocca’s appearance focused on the situation of Valladolid, which this past Sunday was eliminated from the Copa del Rey against OurensePrimera RFEF team, and who arrives at the match against Betis as the bottom of LaLiga. «It has been a complicated, normal weekbut as we have already said team is going to compete and we are going to draw good conclusions and make good decisions. We have a transfer market ahead of us in which we are obliged to do things well and the Ourense game helped us to have things a little clearer, so we dedicate ourselves to that to assemble the team that helps us get the points we need«he said, relating the moment the Pucelano team is going through with the January transfer market.

The man from Buenos Aires continued analyzing and said that “everything worries me and occupies me. We have to see the framework situation. It can happen that a coach comes, we had 13 training sessions, and completely changes the team, plays something else and wins… it can happen. Us We encounter many problems, we are solving them and that takes time. We don’t want us to have a certain amount of motivation in a game and then lose all the games that follow. We are building, choosing, assembling and reinforcing… all in this month. We are convinced that we are going to achieve it. I understand people’s uncertainty, especially after the Ourense game, but it helped us see reality and we work to face Betis and do it in the best way.”

He also asked his players to take a step forward: «It is not just willmy brother is very willful and can’t play here, It’s about ability, interpretation, mentality. There are a lot of things that make up a footballer and one can go through bad times and when many get together and go through it at the same time, they lose games and it creates a snowball that is very difficult to stop.”









Lastly, about the role of Valladolid fansCocca appreciated that «The stands will react as they please, they are within their rights. We have the opportunity to get ahead and we We have to make people see that the team gives its all. That is the challenge for the upcoming match against Betis. It’s no use looking back. I arrived at a team where statistics are clear: the one The most goals he received, the one who scored the least, last in the table. From there I come to build, what I want is for the feeling we have to be one of a coach who is going to leave his skin for hours and hours of work so that the Real Valladolid has an identity and people come and say ‘this team is killing itself'”he concluded.