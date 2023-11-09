Times of change are coming in Cruz Azul, for better or worse? Time and results on the field will answer this question. What is a fact is that within the machine there must be cleanliness at all levels, players, coaching staff and managers, this is if the Cooperative in charge of the football team really wants the latter to be able to dream of sporting achievements.
Except for surprise, the first change that Cruz Azul has to make will be the signing of a new coach, there is no way for Joaquín Moreno to continue within the club, at least as the star coach, it is clear that his great opportunity went away this semester and that the challenge has been very great for him. Now, the board has already begun the survey of possible coaches for the team in the country’s capital and two important names were ruled out in the last hours.
After talks with the coaches and their surroundings, Cruz Azul is no longer going with the options of Diego Cocca and Víctor Manuel Vucetich. The idea of the machine people is to sign some unprecedented coach within the Liga MX, which could automatically rule out Ignacio Ambriz in the same way. The idea of the celestial board is to sign a boss with a different work model and to change the entire inertia of the club and possibly not be aware of all the internal vices that exist within La Noria.
