COCAINE valued at up to £ 2 million was found in a ‘parasite device’ attached to a bulk carrier anchored outside Gibraltar port yesterday afternoon.

A team of RGP divers found the drugs attached to the hull of the cargo-ship after the boat was boarded by Drug Squad detectives.

“Crime scene investigators found the device to contain individually wrapped packages containing cocaine weighing around 25 kilograms, with a street value of between £ 1.5 – £ 2 million,” said an RGP spokesperson.

“Upon completion of police interviews and searches conducted with the assistance of HM Customs Dog Section, the vessel was allowed to proceed on its journey late yesterday evening.”

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, said: “The RGP is proud to continue to be part of the global fight against drugs.

“This is a great result and will dent the efforts of organized crime groups to profit from the misery of others.

“This has been an excellent collaboration with external partners.”

In a further incident today, a 30-year-old man was charged with sexual offences committed several years ago when both the victim and defendant were juveniles.

The offences were having sex in the presence of a child and causing, encouraging or assisting a child under 13 to take part in sexual activity.

The man will appear at the Magistrate’s Court on January 29.

Cocaine catch

Earlier this week a Spanish man, Luis Espinoza Estevez, 36, was stopped when riding into Gibraltar on his motorcycle on January 25.

He was searched by the RGP Drug Squad officers supported by Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST).

Espinoza Estevez was found to be carrying about £ 4,000 of cocaine, arrested and charged at New Mole House police station.

The following day he pleaded guilty to importing the drugs in order to sell it in Gibraltar and will be sentenced on March 1.

That night at 10.10pm a local car was spotted driving badly and at speed down Europa Advance Road

The driver was signalled to stop by the Gibraltar Defense Police but he continued until crashing into a parked vehicle.

The man then ran away but he was arrested by the RGP on suspicion of dangerous driving, resisting police.

The 47-year-old was carrying 26 containers of 25 liters of fuel too, for which he was charged for transporting dangerous goods and breaching the lockdown.