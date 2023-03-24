Despite the suggestions of president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroand other government officials about a possible reduction in consumption or demand for cocaine in the United Statesofficial statistics in this country do not show any reduction in recent years.

(See also: ‘Gustavo Petro’s anti-drug plan is not very realistic’: US expert)

By the way, EL TIEMPO reviewed, along with experts on this subject such as Adam Isacson of the Wola organizationthe data published by the US Administration on Drug Abuse and Mental Health (SAMHSA, for its acronym in English) and the report that this agency produces: the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH).

SAMHSA is one of the leading agencies within the US bureaucracy that evaluates movements in the consumption of illicit drugs as well as other substances such as alcohol and tobacco.

Likewise, other reports on confiscations at border points were reviewed, price and purity of the drug on the streets of the United States.

In all reports the indicator is the same. In other words, there have been no notable changes in the market for this drug.

In fact, what is registered is a considerable increase in the amount of cocaine overdose deaths in the United States in recent years.

The information available in official reports does not show a decrease in coca consumption in the United States.

In the last NSDUH, which was published in December 2022 and which evaluates 2021, USA says that approximately 0.6 percent of the population older than 12 years (about 280 million people) reported having used cocaine in the previous month and 1.7 percent of the population or 4.8 million of people throughout the year (this figure is higher because it includes occasional consumers).

This news is of fundamental importance. If the narcos do not buy coca crops, it is because something is happening in consumption in the US, and because the interdiction policy in Colombia is improving. https://t.co/LOZ6pR1bK6 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 21, 2023

The same report for the year 2021 (which evaluates 2020) locates the consumption of the previous month also at 0.6 percent and the annual at 1.8 percent.

The figures from there back in the last 10 years range from 0.5 percent in 2011 to 0.8 percent in 2017.

On average over the past decade, the most common figures are 0.6 percent and 0.7 of the population.

(It may interest you: DEA warns of “sharp increase” in fentanyl trafficking with zombie drug in the US)

Given that this is a survey with a margin of error, what the statistics show is that coca use in the United States over the past decade has remained stable.

“The information available in official reports does not show a decrease in coca consumption in the United States. While it is surprising that cocaine use in the country has not increased as fast as estimated cocaine supplies, it certainly has not decreased in the last 10 years,” says Isacson.

Other data used to assess the state of the market they are the price in the streets and its purity.

(See here: United States: the alarming increase in overdoses in adolescents by fentanyl)

In the most recent evaluation made by the UN, which only includes data up to 2020, the average price of a kilo in the United States is about $45,000 while a gram on the streets is trading at about $80.

The same is true of the case of purity. Figures very similar to those of previous years.

Cocaine-related drug overdose deaths rose sharply, from 6,784 in 2015 to 15,883 in 2019.

This data is important because if Colombian coca had flooded the market of USA its price on the streets and per kilo would have fallen and its purity perhaps increased, and vice versa in the event of a shortage.

Another value that is used to “measure” the flow of coca into the United States is that of seizures at points of entry.

According to the most recent DEA report on drug trends in the United States in 2020, Although the coronavirus caused some disruptions in the market in 2019, the amount of coke seized remained more or less stable (approximately 26,000 kilos of coke) if one discounts a huge shipment that was detected in Philadelphia, but whose final destination was Belgium.

Actions of the Public Force against illicit crops.

In that same report, The DEA maintains that the availability of Colombian coca during 2020 remained stable.

Where there have been considerable increases is in the number of deaths from overdoses involving cocaine. In 2014, some 2,000 deaths from cocaine use were documented. (without mixtures with other drugs).

In 2021, according to the latest report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH), there were just under 5,000. That is, more than double.

(In context: The reasons for the fall in the price of coca in Cauca; coffee is already worth more)

If Colombian coca had flooded the United States market, its price on the streets and per kilo would have fallen and its purity might have increased.

“Cocaine-related drug overdose deaths increased markedly, from 6,784 in 2015 to 15,883 in 2019. From 2019 to 2021, cocaine-related deaths increased nearly 54 percent to 24,486 deaths,” says this report, which attributes to fentanyl the sharp rise (combined with coke).

Something that has begun to worry the authorities in Washington.

In general terms, however, the information compiled by this newspaper from official sources in the United States is that the cocaine market in that country does not present major changes.

That being said, there are some nuances. In an interview with this newspaper, the former Undersecretary of State for International Drug Trafficking Affairs and former ambassador to Colombia, William Brownfieldargues that the overproduction of coca that has been occurring in Colombia (he says that it is about 350 percent since 2015) would be finding other markets outside of United States, mainly Latin America, Europe and Asia.

William Brownfield was the US ambassador to Venezuela, Colombia and Chile. See also The Constitutional Court recognizes midwifery as ancestral knowledge and cultural heritage of Colombia Photo: Carlos Ortega / THE TIME

In other words, the surplus that has no outlet in the United States -because the demand is stable- would be moving to other destinations. This could also explain the drop in the price of coca leaf in Colombia because there is too much and not all markets pay at the same value as that of USA.

The other thing that Brownfield says, and in this he aligns himself somewhat with President Petro, is that in the United States the main concern now is fentanyl, since it is causing more than 100,000 annual overdose deaths. That does not mean, he affirms, that the alarm for coca has disappeared.

In fact, he maintains, the issue with Colombia due to the high production of the drug could heat up now that the Republicans have come to control the House of Representatives and for the political campaigns ahead of the 2024 elections where drug use and trafficking, in general, will be high.

Another very important element to consider is that these types of phenomena tend to be measured retrospectively and the United States generally handles data that is up to two years late.

At this time the statistics indicate that there is stability in this market. But an overproduction of coca in Colombia could translate into the cheapest drug supply flooding the market for USA and I expanded the universe of new consumers.

Something that could already be happening, but only verifiable in a couple of years when the current figures appear.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON