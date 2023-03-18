Cocaine | The world’s largest cocaine-producing country puts a new drug policy into practice: there are no longer any attempts to destroy the crops

Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer, wants to end the fight against drugs. It is now taking small steps towards a new drug policy.

Last in the fall, the international media confronted Colombia’s new president Gustavo Petron of desire renew drug policy revolutionary way.

Colombia had previously allowed the possession of up to a gram of cocaine for personal use, which is very liberal internationally. Petro was interpreted as aiming for something much more radical: the legalization of cocaine production and sale as a state-regulated industry.

The president’s speeches have since moderated, but there is already evidence of the practices of the new drug policy.

Gustavo Petro, 62, is Colombia’s first far-left president.

Fight the fight against drugs has failed, an increasing number of world leaders agree on this. The prohibition policy followed for decades has not led to the desired result.

Still no consensus has been found on the new kind of drug policy. The majority of countries still rely on bans.

A more permissive policy has taken over the industry in Western countries, but mostly towards users. This can promote the public health of the users’ home countries, but ignores the pain of the producer countries, says a drug policy expert Ana María Rueda from the Colombian think tank Fundación Ideas para la Paz.

“It’s unfair.”

The hard grip of the authorities in the production areas has fueled violence, from which innocent bystanders suffer. Attempts have been made to get rid of drug plantations with poisons that cause environmental damage.

Coca plantations in the Putumayo region of Colombia near the border with Ecuador last November.

in Colombia produces more than half of the world’s cocaine, and its authorities make more than 40 percent of the world’s drug seizures. I can estimate that a lot Colombia, with a population of 50 million, has suffered the most from the harshness of international drug policy.

There is an endless war in the country against drug criminals, and for a long time the government considered it important to destroy the coke farms also from the poor small farmers in the countryside.

“They are in the most vulnerable position. They don’t create a market, they don’t commit violence and they don’t get rich”, says María Alejandra Velez from the Cesed Research Institute of the Colombian University of the Andes, which focuses on security and drug policy.

The drug war has become involved in the nearly 60-year-old Colombian civil war.

An estimated 220,000 people, mostly civilians, have died as a result of violence by left-wing guerrillas, the military, right-wing death squads and drug cartels. More than five million people have fled their homes.

The civil war is now over in the sense that rebel groups no longer seek to overthrow the country’s government. Government made peace with the largest guerrilla organization, the leftist Farc, already in 2016.

Some of the Farc members rebelled against the peace agreement, and there are still lands dotted with coca plantations in areas controlled by other guerrilla organizations.

When they focus on the cocaine trade, they resemble criminal organizations even more clearly. The violence continues brutally, armed groups commit mass murders.

Last year the UN evaluatethat the extent of coca plantations in Colombia had increased to a record of more than 200,000 hectares.

Colombia has been America’s staunchest ally in the fight against drugs.

“We should stop being such model students and become leaders,” says a Colombian international drug policy consultant Catalina Gil.

“If Colombia doesn’t take the reins, who else will? Of course, we need international support, but we should seek partners for this ourselves.”

So what?

Last December, the Colombian Navy towed the semi-submarine they seized with a cargo of cocaine, which was in the Pacific Ocean on its way to Central America, to the port of Tumaco.

Bridge last week in Vienna, Colombia and Peru appealed to the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs to stop defining coca leaves as a prohibited drug. The countries emphasize that they are not asking for cocaine to be removed from the list, but they want to reduce the stigma attached to other uses of coca leaves, which they say also hinders the discussion on reforming drug policy.

Colombia has already abandoned the policy of destroying coca plantations. In January not cleared not a single hectare. Instead, President Petro encourages farmers to trade leaves instead of cocaine production, for example for food or herbal use. The versatile use of coca leaves belongs to the culture of the indigenous peoples of the Andes, which only a small part of Colombians know.

Now farmers make coca paste from the leaves of their coca fields, which they sell on. In the criminals’ laboratories, the paste is refined into cocaine.

Cocaine is most commonly smuggled into Europe by sea among legal cargo, for example to the major ports of Antwerp or Rotterdam. From there, the cargoes continue by land and perhaps in the Baltic Sea cargo – some all the way to Finland.

Last summer, more cocaine was used in the capital region than ever before in the measurement history of the Institute of Health and Welfare’s wastewater research. At the same time, cocaine surpassed amphetamine for the first time.

Read more: The best diamond stories: Cynical cocaine crime hits Finland with force – Drug use has revolutionized in months, and no one knows why

Cocaine has become more common in other parts of Europe, where the cocaine trade pales in comparison to the cannabis trade.

Latin American drug cartels may control the entire production and distribution chain, or they may sell cocaine in Europe to local criminal organizations.

Most of the cocaine is smuggled from Colombia to wealthier countries, where it pays much more.

Colombians themselves use cocaine, according to the UN by clearly less than, for example, Americans or Western Europeans.

President Petro has also emphasized that cocaine does not cause nearly as many deaths as heroin and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

“American tobacco kills far more Colombians than Colombian cocaine kills Americans”, the economist appointed as Petro’s drug policy director Felipe Tasco wrote last year.

Newspaper The Washington Post in the interview Tascón said of the cocaine trade that “if it is regulated like a public market… the big profits will disappear and drug smuggling will disappear”.

This one it is assumed has been too much for the United States, which Colombia listens closely to, because Tascón was not appointed to lead the country’s drug policy after all.

Colombia is committed to the UN conventions that outline drug policy, in which almost all countries of the world are involved. They oblige to treat specified narcotics as illegal.

Violation of the agreements could make Colombia an outcast. Besides, national legalization of production and sales would of course not change the illegality of exports. When the overwhelming majority of buyers are abroad, the business would inevitably remain in the hands of criminal organizations.

However, drug policy consultant Gil points to Canada, Uruguay and Portugal. The former have started to regulate the cannabis trade, and the latter has abandoned the criminalization of the use of “hard” drugs.

“They too have been creative during the international bans,” says Gil.

Presidential drug idealism now affects a molded realism, where the new drug policy finds its true forms.

According to drug policy researcher Ana María Rueda, Petro has understood all along that this is a long and difficult international project.

“In his election campaign, Petro said he would legalize cocaine, but after he had been in office for a few months, his justice minister responsible for drug policy said directly and repeatedly that cocaine would not be legalized,” says Rueda.

“He floated the idea while campaigning, but the conversation with the United States raised tensions and he changed his tune.”

The researcher considers the president’s speeches about the alternative use of coca leaves to be naive. The alternative market does not provide farmers with nearly the same income as the cocaine industry.

“When coca plantations are not cleared, a large part of the crop will certainly be used illegally,” says Rueda.

Investigator however, believes that as more and more countries liberalize their drug policies, Colombia may soon have the opportunity to pilot legal cocaine production and trade very locally, recognizing that the illegal trade will inevitably remain alongside at first.

“It would require a lot of regulation and a lot of law enforcers. The problem is that our institutions don’t have the resources to control even street parking, so how could we ever manage something like this?”

Investigator According to Veléz, it would be reasonable for Colombia to look for models for regulating the coca and cocaine trade by first experimenting with limited cannabis production.

“At the same time, Colombia should constantly raise its voice on the international stage if we want to move forward.”