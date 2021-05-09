Members of the City Police and inspectors from the Government Control Agency (AGC) dismantled a Clandestine party in a Palermo bar with more than 50 people and they kidnapped doses of cocaine “pink”.

According to the City Government, the incident occurred in a commercial premises located at the intersection of Sarmiento and Casares, where a clandestine meeting was taking place on the ground floor of the premises. with more than 50 people, violating current regulations for the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other irregularities, in addition to violating the restriction for meetings of more than 10 people and staying in closed premises, they did not wear chinstraps, nor did they maintain social distancing.

During the inspection, which included the participation of the City Police’s Dog Division, the agents detected three nylon envelopes in a garbage can located in the women’s bathroom. cocaine “pink”, weighing 1.1 grams.

The closure strip, after the irregularities.

It is a psycho-dysleptic substance known as “Tuci” in the Buenos Aires night, although its original name throughout the world is 2CB. It was first synthesized in the United States in 1974 by Alexander Shulgin, who called it “pink cocaine.”

In one of the videos that transcended, you can see the attendees dancing between the tables with loud music. At the place, bottles of champagne were sold for $ 2,500, rum for $ 3,000 and energy drinks for $ 300.

In the case, the Criminal, Misconduct and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office No. 5 intervened, under Miguel Ángel Kessler, who ordered the seizure of the drugs, the closure of the place and the notification of those present.

According to the latest presidential decree, endorsed by the Government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the general movement of people is restricted from 20 to 6, a band in which only essential workers can be mobilized. In addition, social encounters in private spaces continue prohibited.

Days ago, in a similar operation, the agents closed Carnal, a trendy bar where an event was held with 70 people, electronic music and even a live band.

The Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor’s Office acted ex officio by detecting the promotion of the electronic show on social networks and proceeded to interrupt the illegal celebration last Thursday night.

In that operation, they arrested the two owners of the premises, identified as Hernán and Facundo Del Campo, for violating Article 205 of the Penal Code, which provides for prison from six months to two years for violating the regulations. Article 129 of the Contraventional Code also corresponds to them, for “concealment of dance activity”.

DD