Naples, the “clothes” trick. This is how a gang of drug dealers got paid via the citizen’s income card

THE carabinieri and the Dda they managed to dismantle a gang that was operating in the Casertathrough a sophisticated method, he managed to to sell drugs and to have the doses paid for via POS and Citizenship income cards. The investigators discovered the ring and so they started 42 precautionary measures: 32 arrests in prison, 3 under house arrest and 7 bans on residence in Campania. The clan moved on the border between Naples and Caserta. The individuals – reports Il Corriere della Sera – are charged, to varying degrees, with the crimes of mafia-type criminal associationextortion, drug trafficking and dealing, self-laundering, money laundering, fictitious ownership of assets and possession of weapons.

The investigators managed to trace the method of dealing exploited. The military seized the device used by a drug dealer who, together with his partner – continues Il Corriere – he sold cocaine at home. It was also used VAT number of a clothing store linked to the man. The dealing, which involved two criminal groups, also took place in front of the minor children. The purchases were made to appear as purchases of clothing and Those who didn’t pay had their driving licence and documents confiscated.