NYP: Cocaine found in the White House was left by a person close to the Biden family

A package of cocaine found in the White House in July of this year belonged to a person close to the family of US President Joe Biden. The politician himself knows whose drug it was, the newspaper writes. new york post.

A bag of cocaine found in the west wing last month was believed to have belonged to someone close to the Biden family.

According to people familiar with the matter, despite public statements by the US Secret Service that it was impossible to identify the man who left the cocaine at the White House, in reality, the authorities were able to gather enough evidence to clarify his name.

On July 4, The Guardian reported that a white powdery substance had been found in the White House library. As a result of the analysis, it turned out that it was cocaine. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced the launch of an investigation into the incident. Former US President Donald Trump suggested that the substance was intended for the current head of state, Joe Biden, or his son Hunter.

At the same time, on July 14, a member of the US House of Representatives, Marjorie Taylor-Green, said that the American intelligence services, as part of an investigation into the discovery of cocaine in the White House, reduced the list of suspects to several hundred, but did not find the culprit.