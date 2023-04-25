The work is, just like in the regular drug labs, not without danger. Several coke laundries have gone up in flames in recent years. “A lot of work is done with solvents and they are often very flammable,” explains Pecht. “If there is a large coke laundry, then an accident is not in a small corner, but rather in a large corner.”

The complicated process, the two labs with cooks you need, the dangers: why do criminals go to all that trouble? Janse suspects that this is mainly due to the chance of being caught by the regular coke transports. “More and more containers are being scanned, measures are being taken everywhere in the port. So it seems that criminals are looking for alternative methods to smuggle drugs. You also see that coke is increasingly coming to Europe via West Africa or Turkey. Washing in is also such an alternative.”

And the new modus operandi may require more effort, but Janse doubts whether it also costs more money: “Criminals also incur considerable costs with normal coke transports. They have to bribe port staff, arrange transporters and have haulers. Of course I can’t look at a gang’s housekeeping book, but I don’t think it matters that much financially.