Die Untersuchungen wurden zwischen September 2021 und August 2023 im Stadtteil Recreio dos Bandeirantes in der Westzone von Rio de Janeiro durchgeführt.

„In Brasilien haben Studien bereits die Kontamination von Wasser und einigen Wasserlebewesen, wie zum Beispiel Muscheln, durch Kokain nachgewiesen. Unsere Analyse ist die erste, bei der die Substanz in Haien gefunden wurde“, sagt der Pharmazeut Enrico Mendes Saggioro, einer der Forscher, der zusammen mit der Biologin Rachel Ann Hauser-Davis für den Fund verantwortlich ist.

A Brazilian sharpnose shark being examined in the laboratory of the Instituto Oswaldo Cruz. dpa

According to the biologist, sharks play a central role as predators in the food chain of the marine ecosystem – they can detect environmental damage, including various forms of pollution.

According to the latest World Drug Report published this year by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Brazil is one of the world’s largest consumers of cocaine. According to the available studies, researchers assume that the drug ends up in the sea mainly through the disposal of cocaine waste in sewage.