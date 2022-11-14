Cocaine | Cocaine was sent in sombrero hats from Peru to Finland – Five were convicted in the drug case

Four men were convicted of one or more serious narcotics offenses in a case where cocaine arrived in Finland in postal shipments hidden inside hats.

Helsinki District court has handed down several prison sentences in a case where more than seven kilograms of cocaine were smuggled from Peru to Finland by mail. Drugs were hidden in shipments, for example, inside cowboy and sombrero hats.

The way it is done is exceptional, because typically cocaine has been transported to Finland through, for example, large port cities in Europe.

The drug crimes took place between the end of 2020 and this summer in Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo. Five men and one woman were accused in the case.

Cocaine arrived by mail at least at Posti offices operating in connection with grocery stores located in Malmi, Pasila and Vuosaari.

The drugs were delivered to Finland via a Peruvian agency. The police previously said that the proceeds of crime from the sale of cocaine were sent back to Peru, where the money was received by a cartel that ran the cocaine trade.

In the police preliminary investigation and in the courts, only the events of the Finnish end of the drug crimes were discussed, and the court documents do not reveal any information about the actors in Peru.

Judgment based on this, the most central role in the indictment was played by an Estonian man who was involved in organizing the importation of cocaine from Peru to Finland.

Eston Aintsi was sentenced to 9 years in prison for six serious drug crimes and one assault. The man’s charge was dismissed for one felony drug offense. He admitted most of the charges.

According to the district court, Aints’ role in importing drugs and distributing cocaine was significant.

He acted as the head of Finland’s contact with the drug supplier and as an intermediary between the sellers and receivers of cocaine. He recruited a cocaine seller from Finland and participated in picking up some of the cocaine shipments from the post office.

According to the verdict, cocaine was stored in Aints’ apartment or in a hotel room, where another convict went to pick it up to sell.

District court According to Aints, the Finnish man recruited by Aints worked as a dealer and distributor of cocaine in Finland.

The man sold cocaine and forwarded the sales money, and was involved in picking up some of the imported cocaine shipments. The man had also obtained address information in order to receive a shipment of cocaine.

Bruno Alex Mikkilä was sentenced to 9 years in prison for four aggravated and one basic drug crime. He too was dismissed for one aggravated drug crime.

He admitted to some of the charges, but denied that he participated in importing cocaine.

The district court considered that Aintsi and Mikkilä had committed some of the serious drug crimes together. The district court found that both of them, for example, were involved in the importation of a three-kilogram batch of cocaine.

The rest of the accused were in smaller supporting roles, where they, for example, received a postal shipment containing cocaine or arranged a delivery address for the shipment for a fee.

Tony Nicolas Flintstone was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison for two serious drug crimes. According to the district court, he participated in the attempt to import cocaine by obtaining a delivery address for a large shipment of cocaine, to which the cocaine was supposed to be delivered. He was also supposed to pick up the shipment from the post office, but the two-kilogram cocaine batch was confiscated by the authorities in Peru.

The man denied that he knew the exact amount of drugs intended for Finland and admitted to the charge only as aiding and abetting. The district court considered that the man must have understood that the cocaine shipment contained at least several hundred grams of cocaine. The man also forwarded 95 grams of cocaine.

He was sentenced to two years in prison for one serious drug crime Timo Julius Vistbacka. He had given over his address information, which was used to deliver a three-kilogram cocaine batch to Finland. The man also picked up the mail and delivered it to the seller for a fee.

The man denied knowing that the broadcast was about cocaine. However, according to the district court, the man had to consider it quite likely that the delivery contained at least hundreds of grams of cocaine.

A woman in her thirties was sentenced to eight months’ probation for aggravated money laundering.

He had been involved in making money transfers or helping in money transfers, in which money earned from the cocaine trade was sent to Peru. The total amount of the transfers was several thousand euros. According to the district court, on the other hand, the woman had acted partly under pressure.

In the case of one man in his thirties, the charge of aggravated drug crime was dismissed.

The verdict is not legally binding, but the decision can be appealed by appealing to the Court of Appeal.