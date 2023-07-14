Cocaine, Western toxic love, the Colombian newspaper scoop that embarrasses Biden





The United States has been monitoring cocaine plantations in Colombia since at least 1987, with an annual mapping. Since the distant 1980s, this has been one of the most important tools in the fight against international drug trafficking. We are talking about the same “coca” which then ends up in the European and North American markets, mainly the USA. The Office of National Drug Control Policy has estimated that three times the area of ​​New York City is devoted to cocaine plantations in Colombia. But from these hours, Joe Biden’s US administration will abandon monitoring and it is not known until when, even if the production of the drug has increased in recent years, as all indicators certify.

The scoop launched by the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo it has aroused harsh reactions from US Republicans, such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio. “This is a gift to the Petro administration,” he said in a statement to All‘Associated Press. Rubio is also the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Select Committee and a senior member of the Foreign Relations Committee: “It is another example of the Biden administration granting concessions to far-left governments in the region.”

The accusation would be that of going to meet Gustavo Petro, the current president of Colombia, former mayor of Bogota and with a past as a leftist movement. Among the policies undertaken by Petro is a deeper collaboration with socialist Venezuela.

The Biden administration has minimized friction with Petro, who presides over Colombia’s first left-wing government, on issues such as the handling of drug policies, trade, negotiations with armed rebel groups and sanctions against the socialist government of Venezuela, a neighboring state.

A State Department spokesman called the measure “temporary” but did not provide a timeline for the collection to resume data nor explained why it was suspended. It is also unknown whether satellite studies will continue in Peru and Bolivia, which together account for about half of coca production in the Andean region.

With Gustavo Petro, in the first five months of 2023, the Colombian government manually uprooted only 4,511 hectares of coca, down nearly 90% from the 33,454 hectares uprooted in the same period a year ago, when the conservative Ivan Duque was in government.

It seems that the president of Colombia is more inclined to prosecute the money launderers who collect most of the profits from the drug trade than the producers.

Petro, denying all wrongdoing, argued that the United States should focus on the fentanyl crisis, which is responsible for tens of thousands of overdose deaths. Fentanyl, a very potent opioid found in heroin, cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, ketamine, and nonmedical pills, actually increases the risk of overdose.

When asked for a comment by Associated Press the White House Drug Policy Coordinating Office, which releases the cocaine monitoring report every July, he didn’t answer.

