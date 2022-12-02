“cocaine bear”, a film directed by Elizabeth Banks, is one of the most irreverent productions that will hit theaters this season. It all started when a drug trafficker’s plane, loaded with cocaine, crashes. The smuggler died in the accident, but the story did not end here.

In the Chattahoochee National Forest, a hunter discovered a dead bear next to a bag containing 34 kilos of cocaine. Apparently, the animal consumed the drug and died of an overdose, for which it was nicknamed ‘Cocaine Bear’ or ‘Cocaine Bear’.

Watch the trailer of the film here

At the moment it is unknown if the film will adapt the events as they happened or if it will take creative liberties to take a new direction. In this sense, more than one hopes that the tragic end of the black bear will change.

As is known, the animal was stuffed after performing the autopsy with the aim of turning it into a macabre tourist attraction in Kentucky. After several years, there are no visitors who do not know its history.

It should be noted that the movie “Cocaine bear” will not be a drama, but will have a combination of comedy and horror. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t deliver an awareness message about the value of wildlife.

It only remains to wait for its premiere on February 24 to see the result.