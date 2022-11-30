While “Avatar 2” still awaits its premiere, there is another tape that also has the public in expectation. “Cocaine bear” (Vicious bear), one of the most irreverent movies that movie fans could hope for, has released its first official trailer and it is definitely what its title promised. The film, directed by Elizabeth Banks (Modern Family), is based on the true story of Pablo Eskobeara bear that consumed about 40 kilograms of cocaine.

The New York Times reported the fact in 1985: a bear had died from an overdose after ingesting the aforementioned amount of drugs, as revealed by the autopsy performed.

Although this story was linked to drug trafficking and did not imply more deaths, the feature film will change this to deliver an adventure full of action, laughter and blood.

What is “Cocaine bear” about?

As shown in the trailer, “Cocaine bear” is a crazy black comedy in which a group of police officers, criminals, tourists and teenagers find themselves in a big forest.

Official poster of “Cocaine bear”. Photo: Universal Pictures

To his surprise, in the same place is a huge bear weighing more than 200 kilos that, unexpectedly, is euphoric after ingesting a huge amount of cocaine.

In such a way, what begins as a normal walk will end up becoming a feast of screams, guts, death and a lot of blood.

When does “Cocaine Bear” premiere?

“Cocaine Bear” will hit theaters on February 23, 2023 in the United States and promises to become a blockbuster.

“Cocaine bear” is called “Oso vicioso” in Spain and “Oso intoxicado” in Latin America. Photo: Universal Pictures

It should be noted that at the moment there is no confirmed date for the premiere of “Intoxicated Bear” in Latin America, but its announcement is expected at the beginning of next year.