It seems like a joke, but this year there have been quite strange horror film proposals, since slasher films of classic tales such as winnie the pooh And till Bambi. However, concepts this extravagant do not stop coming and the biggest proof is Cocaine Bearthe story of a bear altered by some drugs, which is not exactly horror, but a mix with dark comedy.

However, and although it may seem strange, this story is inspired by a real event, when a drug dealer has a plane crash in a forest, resulting in a highly altered bear. So now the same dealers, rangers and police will have to save themselves from this menace eager for revenge.

Here the first trailer:

This is the synopsis of Cocaine Bear:

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug dealer’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this dark and wild comedy follows an eccentric group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers in a forest of Georgia where a 1,000-pound predator has ingested an exorbitant amount of cocaine. Now the bear is thirsty for blood, and more cocaine…

The movie will come at some point 2023.

Via: Universal

Editor’s note: It’s a most absurd concept, but in the end it’s surprisingly real. So, it would be fun to take a look at the movie, more to check out the comedy elements.