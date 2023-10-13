Cocaine at school, the tip-off and the search: 5 grams found

Anti-drug raid to Casale Monferrato on the part of carabinierithe particularity of the operation concerns the place, one school. There were many reports, including from the school director, which led the Casale police to carry out drug checks within an institution of the city where they were found 5 grams of cocaine. The operation, – we read in Il Secolo XIX – which started on Wednesday morning, began inside the railway station of Casale, where between 7 and 8 dozens and dozens of commuter kids They come by train from nearby towns to go to school.

At the station, the military checks, with the support of dog unitsthey focused especially on a few youth groups who had been identified as suspects thanks to the dogs’ scent: in some cases the children were asked to open backpacks or bags, in a non-invasive way. The supervision then continued in the school facility, where it was the narcotic was found and seized. In the same morning, during the service coordinated with the dog units, various checkpoints were carried out on the Casale-Valenza road, where 30 vehicles and 46 people were checkedwithout detecting any irregularities.

