The case of the parish priest of a church of LawnFrancis Spaniards, That had been sentenced to three years and eight months (after the plea deal) for various crimes. Dealing of drugs, embezzlement and fraud, he had been accused of having spent the money of the Diocese and the faithful on red light parties and drugs. Now the decision has come Pope francesco: reduced to the lay state. The Pontiff has decided – we read in Il Giornale – to accept the resignation of Spagnesi, who rose to the forefront of national news two years ago. This is what he said Diocese of Pratoin a note.

“Accepting the request of the reverend Don Francesco Spagnesi, the Holy Father granted him resignation from the clerical state and exemption from the obligations connected with the priestly ministry – explained Monsignor Giovanni Nerbinibishop of Prato, specifying that the provision has come into force for two days now – this resolution was communicated to the interested party on October 17, 2023. And it became, as a result of this notification, immediately effective”.

