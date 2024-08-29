EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Far from the stigmas that travel to the cities and flood international narratives and the news, in the mountainous depths of the department of Cauca, in Colombia, communities see the coca leaf not only with a sacred value, but also as a leaf with unsuspected powers: teas, ointments, flours rich in calcium and now as a powerful natural pigment from which up to 96 shades between yellows, greens and ochres have been extracted.

The Agroarte organization, in the municipality of El Tambo, has been experimenting for three years with natural dyeing processes that have allowed them to use coca leaves, which grow naturally in this area and have always accompanied peasant homes and indigenous reservations, to dye the natural silks that they produce by hand.

Another plant, the mulberry tree, is one of the few that, along with coca, lives and reproduces in the climatic and environmental conditions of this rural area of ​​Colombia. Therefore, as an alternative to coca plantations that were intended for illicit business, the community adopted the mulberry tree more than three decades ago – food for the silkworm – and embarked on a novel project, perhaps ahead of its time: making organic silk.

Silkworm breeding farm, at the Muyunga farm, in the municipality of El Tambo. Francisco Ceron (Agroarte)

Cauca is a Colombian department that has historically had significant numbers of hectares of illicit crops and has been the epicenter of substitution programs signed since the Havana Peace Accords. In this context, silk arrived 36 years ago as an alternative project for peasant families in that area of ​​the country. It arrived through an alliance between Korea and Colombia to start an alternative process of raw material production that discovered that the mulberry plant grew in conditions almost identical to those of coca.

“Families began to allocate certain plots for this crop, but unfortunately they did not find a way to sustain it,” explains Angy Ballesteros, the young leader of the Agroarte organization and who has encouraged all the natural dyeing processes with coca leaves. “Many retired, the most important thing was to raise the worms, but this required significant investments. Then, with the generational changes, we realized that neither selling the cocoons, nor the threads, nor even the fabrics was sustainable. We realized that if we created specially designed pieces, with 100% organic silk, we could find a viable alternative over time for us.”

Recognizing that what they had in their hands was an artisanal process that was valued by the markets, and after finding a reception at large craft fairs in Colombia, such as Expoartesanías, this community decided to continue doing research and forming alliances with designers that would allow them to prove that their product was 100% organic. To get away from the chemical and toxic dyes that gave the exuberant colors to the silk they managed to weave, they began to mobilize themselves to research natural dyes and realized that, thanks to renowned designers in their own territory, they had the resources to find a way to dye their fabrics naturally.

Artisans in front of mulberry trees, whose leaves serve as food for silkworms. Agroart

“We began to investigate more thoroughly the color palette of the coca leaf and sand, where the cooking of these leaves and the flour are fused, since the community of Lerma, Cauca, has large-scale crops. We cook the leaf. From there comes the dye bath, which is the color they release, and we add pH modifiers, such as bicarbonate, alum stone, and that is how the colors vary. We got 96 colors of yellows, greens, browns, beiges, and we are currently looking at how to strengthen new ones such as gray, silver, and mahogany,” explains Angy Ballesteros.

However, this bet that was so natural for the artisan families that were part of Agroarte was not equally received when the product began to be sold in other parts of Colombia and internationally: “It was when we began to leave Cauca and Colombia that we realized that coca is a very stigmatized plant. Living in this territory we always saw it as normal, for medicinal use, there is always a coca plant in a peasant house. It was when we came out with our designs that we realized the negative perception it had. That motivated us even more to generate that new narrative of the characteristics that the plant has and how we feel it from our territory. Our silk gives it that extra that coca needs to show the world its new variations and alternatives,” adds the leader.

Organic silk garments dyed with coca flour. Agroart

This feeling of the families who work at Agroarte regarding coca is a feeling that is shared by different spheres of Colombian society. “There is a need for a change of narrative: not only that the coca leaf is not cocaine, but also that coca has the power to be a national symbol, a positive symbol of prosperity for Colombia,” explains Carmen Posada Monrroy, director of Futuro Coca, a festival that seeks to expand and deploy project initiatives, knowledge and novel visions around the coca plant.

“There are many initiatives within Cauca that are driving this narrative change: not only Agroarte with its silks, but also the farmers of Lerma and Coca Nasa, the largest indigenous enterprise that makes coca tea, beer, creams, ointments and mambe from the ancestral knowledge of the Nasa people,” he adds.

According to Posada, as a society we don’t know much about the coca leaf. The legislation has been so complicated that it has stopped all research. “In Colombia, the only entity that has managed to obtain a permit to study it is the SENA (National Learning Service). There is research from Harvard University from 1975 on the nutritional values ​​of the coca leaf, high in calcium, iron, with crude protein content, but that has not been updated and is worthless if we do not know how it should be used. Coca is a psychoactive, just like coffee, but its stigmatization, the fact that it is ultra-monitored and on the list of narcotics like heroin, means that we do not know the true potency of this plant,” explains the food systems consultant who, from the gastronomy field, has strongly encouraged this urgent need for coca to be seen and thought of from different perspectives.

An artisan boils coca flour before the dyeing process. Agroart

While Colombia, Bolivia and Peru fight international battles to remove coca leaves from the blacklist that has condemned them, initiatives such as Agroarte seek to enable people to relate to this plant on a daily basis, to be able to buy a shawl, a scarf, a dress made of silk with the peasant history of Cauca, with the internal struggles they have to face so that illicit crops do not devour them, while continuing to find viable alternatives for their families.

Angy Ballesteros describes it best: “Each of our pieces is inspired by the Cauca territory. We have the moss shawl, which when you touch it gives you the texture of the moss that is so rich in this area. The Belén shawl, which rescues the entire religious process of Cauca, the brisa shawl that with its softness evokes the fresh morning breeze. Any of our artisanal pieces gives the possibility of showing off the colors and processes of a territory that cries out for new narratives about coca and about the people who inhabit the territories where it is produced.”