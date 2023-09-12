Colombia remains the world’s leading producer of cocaine and broke a new record for coca crop production in 2022, according to the most recent UN report. Plantations increased by 13% in 2022, reaching 230,000 hectares. This growth was related to an increase in cocaine production.

The figure of 230,000 hectares of coca plantations in 2022 is the highest recorded by the UN since it began to control cocaine production in 2001 in the country.

Over the past year, potential cocaine production also reached its highest level in two decades, increasing 24% to 1,738 metric tons.

This upward trend is consolidated despite the Colombian State’s war on drugs through forced eradication and Plan Colombia, a bilateral security agreement with the United States initiated in 2000 to combat drug trafficking.

Coca is the main ingredient of cocaine, whose production has fueled the six-decade armed conflict in the Andean country and has caused the death of more than 450,000 people in the South American country.

“It is worrying that every year there is an increase in coca crops in the country,” said the regional director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Candice Welsch, during the presentation of the report.

The rebound was due to an increase in crops in the southern Colombian department of Putumayo, along the border with Ecuador, Welsch said. 65% of coca crops are concentrated in the departments of Nariño and Putumayo (south), both bordering Ecuador, and in the department of Norte de Santander (northeast), bordering Venezuela.

Response of the Colombian Government to the UN report

The Government of Gustavo Petro coincides with the data in the United Nations document regarding the concentration of coca leaf plantations. Leonardo Correa, coordinator of the Comprehensive System for Monitoring Illicit Crops (SIMCI), pointed out that the increase in coca crops has been concentrated above all in the south of the country.

“If you look at Colombia without Putumayo, you would have an increase of 3%, that is, a trend towards stability,” said Correa, who also highlighted that 44% of the cocaine is produced in the 14% of the territories where there is coca. cocaine, which, according to Correa, “implies that these areas not only have more hectares but that the hectares are more productive.”

In this March 3, 2017, file photo, workers harvest coca leaves in Puerto Bello, Putumayo state, southern Colombia. Fernando Vergara / AP

Despite this, the first leftist government in the history of Colombia wanted to emphasize a slowdown in the growth of coca plantations.

The Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, highlighted in the presentation of the UNODC report that although there was an increase compared to the previous year (13% in 2022 compared to 2021), this was less than that of the previous year (41% in 2021 compared to 2020).

“The curve is flattening: going from 41% to 13% is significant,” said Osuna, who was “concerned” about the figures, but assured that the “flattening of the trend” indicates, in his opinion, that the policies of the new Government function, despite the fact that the new Executive took office in August 2022.

180 degree change in the fight against drugs

The UN report comes out just two days after the Latin American and Caribbean Conference on Drugs. There, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador met to promote a new anti-drug policy.

The main export destinations for the drugs generated with coca are the United States and several European nations, which went from receiving 1,400 tons of cocaine to 1,738 tons.

In that sense, the Colombian president highlighted the responsibility of the drug trafficking problem of consumer countries and questioned the effectiveness of the war on drugs promoted by the United States, a method that has lasted decades but has not managed to reduce either the production of coca or cocaine trafficking.

“We are afraid to say that you, who have the majority of users of these drugs, are wrong.”

The new policy proposed by both leaders calls for addressing the drug problem with a focus on human rights, care for the environment, respect for peasant and indigenous traditions, mental health, community protection and the fight against inequality. social.

Colombia and Mexico, key countries in the drug trafficking business, highlighted the need to counteract the scourge of drugs by targeting its structural causes, such as inequality, poverty, lack of opportunities and violence. As well as promoting development projects in communities that grow coca, guaranteeing their transition to legal activities.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, shake hands after their joint statement during the closing of the Latin American and Caribbean Conference on Drugs. Cali, Colombia, on September 9, 2023. © Presidency of Colombia / EFE

In that vein, President Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first left-wing leader, pledged to shift the focus of the fight against drugs toward public health instead of what he says is a failed militarized strategy.

The Colombian Government proposes to help rural communities replace some 100,000 hectares of coca crops over the next four years.

The president also promised more social investment in production areas and ruled out restarting aerial fumigation with the herbicide glyphosate.

Colombia wants to reduce cultivation areas to 150,000 hectares and production capacity to 900 metric tons by 2026, according to the Ministry of Justice.

This policy was developed in consultation with “2,700 social leaders and 274 community organizations” in coca-producing territories, which will thus be “for the first time protagonists of a State policy,” according to the Petro Government.

“We give priority to the fight against the big players (in drug trafficking) and not against poor farmers, whose only means of subsistence is coca cultivation, since the State has not given them the possibility of surviving by growing legal products,” he explained. the Colombian Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez.

Environmental impact of drug trafficking

About 13% of Colombia’s annual deforestation is linked to illicit crops, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said at a drug conference last week.

In 2022, deforestation in Colombia reached 1,235 square kilometers.

Almost half of drug crops are found in indigenous reserves (10%), forest reserves (15%), Afro-Colombian regions (19%) or natural parks (5%).

With Reuters, AP and EFE