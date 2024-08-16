Coca Cola’s advert against boycott of Israel

Coca Cola, like other companies, has seen a decline in sales in various countries, especially those with a Muslim majority, where these brands are perceived as being linked to Israel. To change the perception of the product, especially in Bangladesh, the company decided to make a TV commercial by hiring a very popular actor, Sharaf Ahmed Jibon.

The commercial, as mentioned, was meant to “clean up” the product’s image, but it achieved exactly the opposite result. In the commercial, in fact, the protagonist tries to reassure his customers that they no longer want to consume Coca Cola because it is a product of the United States, whose government supports that of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“Listen, guys, Coca-Cola is not from ‘that place,’” the actor says in the commercial, referring to Israel. “Palestine also has a Coca-Cola factory,” adds Sharaf Ahmed Jibon.

The factory referred to in the commercial, however, is located in the West Bank, but inside Atarot, one of the Israeli settlements considered illegal by the international community. The company’s attempt to distance itself from Israel has ended up highlighting a condition that most Muslim consumers find unacceptable.

The ad sparked so much controversy that Coca Cola was forced to pull it and apologize for the error. “We recognize that the video missed the point, and we apologize. The video has been removed from all platforms,” Scott Leith, vice president of global strategic communications for the group, told the “Washington Post.”