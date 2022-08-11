During this year, Coke has been launching experimental new products in USA, the proof of this has been the spatial flavor and the flavor of bytes inspired by pixels. However, it seems that this is not over for the brand, and now they have announced that one more soft drink will now go on sale with a dream flavor.

The product will bear the name of Coca-Cola Dreamworld and will be composed of two versions, one with sugar and one without it, describing itself as a soft drink with “technicolor flavors” and the “surrealism of the subconscious.” So it may taste similar to 8-bit can.

This is what he commented alessandra cascinoDirector of the Creative and Purchasing Program, Operating Unit of Coke North America:

Coca-Cola Dreamworld harnesses Generation Z’s passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring the taste of a dream. Like the Coca-Cola creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and is sure to spark consumer discovery and discussion…which we appreciate.

As for the distribution date, this soft drink will begin to be sold in all types of stores from next August 15th, whether in supermarkets, convenience stores and others. It is worth noting that this date is for the United States, but it is possible that it will be a couple of weeks later. Coca-Cola Dreamworld join Latam.

Via: comic book