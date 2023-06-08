The new drink+XP Flavored” (flavor +XP) is part of the line of Coca Cola Creationswho has previously collaborated with musical artists such as marshmello and rosalia. The drink, called Coca Cola Ultimate Zero Sugaris available in the United States, Canada, China, South Korea, Latin America, and Africa.

A version with regular sugar will also be released in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to a statement from Coca Colathe new drink “will offer fans and players a taste of experience points and celebrate the journey of each player, whether it is their first time in the rifting or on the stage of the World Cup Finals in search of the summoners cup“.

Starting today, the game League of Legends It will also include a series of quests that will award players with limited edition emotes.”last“.

Players can also scan the QR code on their tin to visit the Coca Cola Creations Hubwhere you can find the Ultimate Emoticon Generatoran Instagram filter that allows you to see yourself in the style of emoticons from League of Legends.

In a statement, Oana Vlad, senior director of global strategy at Coca Colasaid:

“This collaboration with Riot Games allows us to continue to raise the platform of Coca Cola Creations with a new flavor that reinforces our shared mission to put fans and players at the forefront of everything we do. “Coke Ultimateour seventh creation of Coca Colafeatures a stunning design, unlocks the flavor of the +XP for gamers on their journey and enhance their gaming experience.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I like these special editions of Coca-Cola, although the truth is that they almost always taste very strange, so I suppose it is better if they are ephemeral.