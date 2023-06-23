from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/23/2023 – 12:15 pm

Share



Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil has vacancies in several states of Brazil. To apply, just go to the company’s careers website. The vacancies are for the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina, Paraná and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Opportunities cover many areas such as: logistics, work safety, driver, medicine, nursing, sales, commercial, administration, distribution and many others.

+Brasileiro appears on the list of the best restaurants in the world; check out the city

Compensation and benefits depend on the vacancy, but may involve: medical assistance, product discounts, food vouchers, meal vouchers, transportation vouchers, pharmacy assistance, fuel assistance, transportation vouchers and profit sharing.

All opportunities follow the diversity, equity and inclusion strategies of Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil, with emphasis on the priority hiring of women and people with disabilities.























