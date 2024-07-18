Registration is only open in Santa Catarina, but there are plans to extend it to another 7 states.

A Coke announced the opening of 7,000 vacancies to train women entrepreneurs in the program “Coca-Cola gives a boost: women”. The initiative is in addition to the other 10,000 vacancies announced in March by the program.

At the siteregistration is only open for entrepreneurs from Santa Catarina. However, there are also plans for Amazonas, Pará, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Ceará and Pernambuco.

The program “Coca-Cola gives your business a boost” also has specific projects for street vendors, young people and small businesses that are Coca-Cola customers. Support is offered in two ways: commercial support for entrepreneurs, with the provision of equipment and other infrastructure to accelerate the business, in addition to training for their owners.

The project has already trained 7,000 entrepreneurs, covering formal, informal and in the process of formalizing businesses in the food retail sector. Additionally, free access to the business training content available on the platform has already reached more than 7 million people and certified more than 60,000 entrepreneurs.

In addition to Brazil, the project is also present in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Bolivia.

Manaus and Parintins

Coca-Cola also announced the opening of 200 training opportunities for entrepreneurs from Manaus and Parintins. The initiative aims to contribute to the economic and sustainable development of the communities.

The program “Coca-Cola gives a boost: women” totals more than half a million in investments and has already opened more than 2,200 vacancies for women in Amazonas alone. At the end of the training, 30 project participants will be accelerated by the company with seed capital, that is, granting credit or financial support for a startup which is in the development phase.