Coca-Cola launched a drink allied to alcohol: Jack&Coke, a premium ready-to-drink cocktail, which mixes soda with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey. Developed through a worldwide partnership between The Coca-Cola Company and Jack Daniel’s, the novelty is part of the global strategy of the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage category, known as Drinks Pronto. The alcohol content of the drink is 5%.

“Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola is the birth of a classic! It is the union of two iconic brands and the perfect combination of flavors that generate a unique and authentic experience that consumers love, within a convenient, ready-to-drink format”, summarizes Mariana Branco, Coca-Cola’s ARTD leader for Latin America .

According to the company, Coca-Cola with Jack Daniel’s is one of the most requested drinks in all bars in the world. “Now consumers have a practical and convenient option to consume this famous cocktail straight from the can. We recommend that it be consumed very cold, at 4 degrees Celsius”, suggests Mariana Branco, one of the seven leaders in the ARTD category in Latin America, alongside Dennise Gaona (Mexico), Roberta Valença (Chile), Elia Plaza (Costa Rica), Patrícia Mota (Brazil), Carolina Santiago (Mexico) and Clara Parra (Colombia).

As it is an alcoholic beverage, the launch and commercialization of Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola follows strict Conscious Consumption protocols by The Coca-Cola Company. Created in 2020, the Global Alcoholic Beverage Marketing Policy dictates the directions on how to operate in the market and provides guidelines regarding the communication of alcoholic beverages.

“Coca-Cola recognizes that acting in the alcoholic category brings with it new responsibilities and obligations to act responsibly and sustainably. For this reason, the global policy orients and guides us so that we have responsible communication and actions that are in line with our values”, explains Roberta Valença.























