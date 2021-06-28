Agreement between the Piedmontese brand Caffé Vergnano and Coca-Cola Hbc Ag (Coca-Cola Hbc) for the exclusive distribution of products in territories outside Italy. The agreement also includes the sale by Caffé Vergnano of 30% of its shareholding structure.

The parties, it says in a statement, “have agreed to not to disclose financial details of the transaction “. Furthermore, it is emphasized,” this agreement will not impact on the Italian market either strategically or in terms of distribution and governance will be maintained by the Vergnano family“. The agreement” represents for Caffé Vergnano an important opportunity for international growth and development of the export business “.

“With Coca-Cola Hbc as a new strategic partner, Caffé Vergnano aims at strengthen the presence of the brand outside Italy, thus accelerating the international growth plan. The objective of the partnership is to position the Caffé Vergnano brand with its range of products in the premium segment within the global offering of Coca-Cola HBC and to benefit from the potential for expansion through the network and the leading commercial capabilities of Coca- Cola HBC “concludes the note.