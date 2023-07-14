Follow us on

I am Juan Pablo Chaidez Aispuro, a graduate in journalism from the UAS that life led me to specialize in content creation to generate traffic in different channels. Since I was a child I liked the news and being informed, today I consider myself more of a publicist. I gained some experience in the Northwest sports area and as a radio reporter at Informativo Puro Sinaloa. In 2020 I joined the ranks of DEBATE, months later I became a web Editor at Debate.com.mx. I am an apprentice and passionate about music, I am also fascinated by photography, travel, gastronomy, technology, astronomy, creating multiplatform content and helping whoever I can with my work. I always have my eyes on the highest, but family and real friends come first.

I have a degree in journalism graduated in 2021 from the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS). I took extracurricular courses in Photoshop, photography, and writing. I was born to be a writer, broadcaster and face whatever comes my way to never stop believing in myself, a woman who can help you believe in colors and hold you back until you see the value in yourself. With pleasure to look for viral notes that manage to transmit the reality of the moment, to know every corner, in the same way to obtain and reflect true data from the national and international entertainment world and vocation to inform about the southern states of Mexico. As personal space I mention that, I seek inner peace in art galleries, books and writing. In the mornings I like to remember my virtues to have energy during the day, in the afternoons I am a fan of sunsets and at night I photograph the moon, while every second of my life I admire myself as a person and Adele as my example of improvement .

