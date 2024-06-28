A specialist publication claims that an advertising piece, which won an award at the event in France, tries to mask some practices that are negative for the environment

The publication specializing in advertising AdWeek broadcast a report stating that a Coca-Cola commercial practices what is known as “greenwashing”. This expression indicates an attitude of using information that speaks of some benefit to the environment, but which, in reality, ends up hiding actions considered bad from an environmental point of view.

The commercial shows a series of images of the Coca-Cola logo written in white on a red background as if an aluminum can of the soft drink was being crushed. In the Portuguese version, there is this inscription: “Recycle me. Put me in the basket”. The piece won the Grand Prix in the “Print and Publishing” category, one of the most prestigious awards in the sector and awarded at the International Festival of Creativity, also known as Cannes Lions and which celebrates commercial communication and advertising in general.

The commercial was produced by the Ogilvy agency (from the WPP group). In Brazil it was published only in one printed newspaper, the São Paulo daily Folha de S.Paulo (daily circulation of 41,401 copies), in a sequence of 3 pages and also on digital platforms.

For the AdWeek report, however, “Not everyone thought Coca-Cola was amazing”. According to the publication, “some marketers and environmental activists condemned the award, accusing the festival of rewarding the practice of ‘greenwashing’. The argument is that crushing cans goes against some recyclers’ guidelines and distracts from Coca-Cola’s overall impact on the environment, without addressing the more pressing issue of plastic pollution.”.

A AdWeek says he has heard from professionals in the advertising sector that the award for Coca-Cola contributes to a “growing distrust” in relation to the general prizes awarded annually at Cannes.

“Some of the marketers and environmental activists attending the Cannes Lions Festival understood that rewarding Coca-Cola for recycling efforts, given the company’s production of single-use plastics and outsized impact on global plastic pollution, erodes the industry’s trust in the organizers”says the AdWeek.

A AdWeek interviewed Jo Balchinagency sustainability strategist Enviral. “It’s an ad. [que coloca] emphasis on not-so-bad packaging [da Coca-Cola] instead of doing something meaningful about the 3 million tons of plastic packaging the company produces each year. Wouldn’t it be refreshing for Coca-Cola to take its vast marketing budget and invest it in better packaging solutions and undo the great harm it has caused, and then tell that story? That would be a much better story to tell.” says Balchin.

Coca-Cola responded to AdWeek about these questions. He made reference to his strategy that promises to reduce the use of virgin plastic by 3 million metric tons (from 15 million to 12 million) by 2025. In 2022, however, “the company had not reduced its use of virgin plastic, according to its sustainability report, and the company declined to provide further updates in response to questions”reports AdWeek.

CRUSHED CANS

The Coca-Cola commercial encourages consumers to crush cans before offering them for recycling. However, this practice is discouraged by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), the US environmental protection agency and also by several recycling experts.

Katie Drews, from Eureka Recyclingspoke to AdWeek: “Crushing cans can disrupt the recycling process. We use mechanical processes designed to separate recyclables based on their size, shape and weight. […] Cans that do not maintain part of their natural dimensionality can be confused with paper and other materials.”.

This confusion of materials creates a problem, says Katie Drews. There can be contamination in bales from the materials that the flattened cans are confused with. And there is also loss of material that could be recycled properly but ends up being discarded.

For AdWeek, the victory of the Coca-Cola commercial in Cannes indicates “a growing feeling that the advertising industry in general is not taking the climate crisis seriously”. For Lucy von Sturmer, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Creatives for Climatein an interview for the publication, “the award categories at Cannes have not evolved. They still have very vague general definitions of what impact is [O festival é] a playground to legitimize business as usual”.