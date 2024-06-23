June 23, 1974

THEY REGULARIZE THE DOUGH AND TORTILLA INDUSTRY. Industry and Commerce Authorities will act against nixtamal mills and tortilla factories that have not been authorized by the corresponding authorities, adhering to compliance with the decree of May 20, related to the dough and tortilla industry. Before the decree, the city council had the power to issue permits to mills and tortilla factories, but now only the SIC will authorize the installation of new industries of this type, to regulate them and ensure that there is no unfair competition.

THE END OF THE SCANDAL IS NEAR. Washington. The House Judiciary Committee will begin next week deposing witnesses who could acquit or indict President Richard Nixon in connection with the Watergate affair. Both Nixon’s supporters and his opponents within the commission trust that the statements of such witnesses support their respective criteria. The first to testify could be Charles W. Colson, who was Nixon’s confidant in the White House and who yesterday said in court that he had always acted under orders from the president.

CELEBRATION FOR ANA E. BALDERRAMA. In Sabinas, Coahuila, she celebrated the saint’s day of her dear friend Ana Elisa Balderrama from Del Bosque, who is greatly missed in Mochitense social life. Her absence is due to the change of residence that now has her and her husband, engineer Francisco del Bosque, and her two heirs, registering in the census of that Coahuila population. From here, her parents, Don Armando Balderrama Gómez and Enriqueta Santana de Balderrama, sent congratulations.

June 23, 1999

ENCOURAGING RAINS. When the first significant rains were recorded in the mountain region and in the main cities of the entity, and the dams began to receive contributions, the hope of the population and producers was reborn that the drought would end and the problem would be definitively resolved. water shortage problem. Although the curtains of the 11 Sinaloa dams are still closed and in total they received contributions of 2.2 million cubic meters, only the Luis Donaldo Colosio captured 1.19 million cubic meters the night before last.

COCA COLA OFFERS APOLOGIES. Brussels. The Coca Cola company apologized, two weeks after several children fell ill after drinking the drink, for its late reaction to the health crisis that has weakened consumer confidence and the company’s performance in the bag market. The European Union extended the preventive ban on the sale of Coca Cola, Fanta and Sprite for a second week. France banned cans and Belgium banned cans and bottles, because more than 200 people experienced belly pain, nausea and vomiting after drinking the drinks in the last two weeks. Some children spent two nights in the hospital. Coca Cola Co. Chairman Douglas Ivester took out an advertisement in Belgium’s major newspapers to apologize. “I should have talked to you sooner,” Ivester said in the notice. “For us, health and safety are more important than business. I am very sorry for any inconvenience or discomfort.” The advertisement, however, could not stop the company’s decline on the New York Stock Exchange, where Coca Cola shares fell three percent. Belgian authorities called a group of ten experts to assess the situation. Ben Nemery, a toxicologist at the University of Leuven, was one of them, and the evidence did not show true poisoning.

