Soft drinks company expands its brand in the entity’s club competitions for the national team tournament; no values ​​were disclosed

A Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) announced the Coke as one of the sponsors of Copa América 2024. The competition started on Thursday (June 20, 2024) and runs until July 14. The values ​​of the partnership were not disclosed.

In 2023, the company entered into a partnership with Conmebol to sponsor all club competitions (Copa Libertadores, Copa Sul-Americana and Recopa) organized by the entity. The agreement signed last year is valid until 2026.

Now, Coca-Cola is also expanding its brand to the national team tournament. In addition to the soft drink brand, Coca-Cola will also display the Powerade brand, the company’s isotonic brand.

“At Conmebol we are extremely pleased to be associated with such influential brands as Coca-Cola and Powerade, whose relevance transcends generations and borders. We share a serious commitment to promoting football and its positive values. The union of renowned companies and organizations to achieve such noble goals is always a source of enormous satisfaction and joy”said the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguez.